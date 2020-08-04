Trend Line Optimizer

4.11
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the Trend Line PRO indicator
Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds.

The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days) 

To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history:
M5-M15 set the Calculation Range parameter (Days) =60 (three months)
M30-H1 set the Calculation Range parameter (Days) =120 (6 months)
H4 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =240 (one year)
D1-W1 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =720 (three years)
MN1 set the parameter calculation range (Days) =1200 (five years)
After optimization, the parameters are saved automatically to a ready-made set file in the folder: MQL4 >Files>TrendLineOptimizedSettings 


How to use the Optimizer Utility:
Run the Optimizer Utility on the graph of the symbol and time that needs to be optimized.
Click the Save button when the optimization is over
Add the Trend Line PRO indicator to the chart and then the Trend Line PRO SCANNER

The values of TP1, TP2, TP3, StopLoss and PROFIT indicator on the Trend Line PRO indicator panel will change for the better and a button (red or blue) will appear in the Trend Line PRO SCANNER 

Manual Guide: here 
If you have any questions or would like to receive a personal invitation to a private chat, write to me: admin@robomarket.org


Reviews 35
2642422
60
2642422 2024.12.02 08:47 
 

It's a good program. It was useful to me. I advise you to use it.

ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON
365
ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON 2024.08.13 03:37 
 

I just purchased the Trend Line Optimizer MT4. I followed the detailed instructions, like making sure the history was sufficient in MT4 and running the specified range. I was impressed that it actually made the pair and time frame show way more pips than the original settings. This is definitely a "Must Have"! Thanks so much Evgenii! :)

Jasmin Sanders
305
Jasmin Sanders 2022.07.03 10:58 
 

Sehr gutes Tool, ich habe mir die Parameter für den Trend Line Indikator sonst mühsam per Hand eingestellt, was sehr viel Zeit und Nerven gekostet hat. Mit dem Tool habe ich die besten Settings innerhalb weniger Minuten gefunden. Funktioniert einwandfrei, sehr empfehlenswert !

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Filter:
2642422
60
2642422 2024.12.02 08:47 
 

It's a good program. It was useful to me. I advise you to use it.

wlopez
74
wlopez 2024.09.11 23:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON
365
ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON 2024.08.13 03:37 
 

I just purchased the Trend Line Optimizer MT4. I followed the detailed instructions, like making sure the history was sufficient in MT4 and running the specified range. I was impressed that it actually made the pair and time frame show way more pips than the original settings. This is definitely a "Must Have"! Thanks so much Evgenii! :)

cutter44
201
cutter44 2024.04.28 01:05 
 

i never really used it just halftrend set the optimizer to a max amount thats lower than what it is like max 10 otherwise the tp are all ridiculous like 1st 20 pips 2nd 400 pips etc

pornchai_p
1070
pornchai_p 2023.03.13 02:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zp152093
691
zp152093 2022.11.10 04:41 
 

你好，优化生成文件是否可以考虑到起始资金这一项，谢谢。急需要您的回复。另外它生成的文件是在哪个ea上起作用？

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.11.10 05:30
Hello. Actually Indicator can't use lot size or amount Balance. You should calculate Risk according your Money Management
Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos
180
Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos 2022.07.09 12:15 
 

Hi. Several questions. I have bought this good utility. Congratulations The last versión you have eliminated time filter and HTF. Why? In what time frame and days back do you think offers the best results? Thanks.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.07.16 08:38
Hello. Don't worry in the next updating versions we will use the HTF and Time filter again. Now you can optimize Amplitude, SL and TP1-TP3 levels
Ernesto MM
38
Ernesto MM 2022.07.06 21:09 
 

I bought Trend Line Scanner and Optimizer Utility. I have had some problems, I sent an email with my problems and this man's response was "Hello. You need to follow the manual guide recommendations. If you want to get notification and a new signal of different timeframes, you should Optimise and save set file for each one." Too bad, no help from this person If you decide to buy something from this seller, know that if you have a problem, you will have to solve it yourself because he does not care what problem you have. -------------------------------------------------------------- Compré Trend Line Scanner y Optimizer Utility. Tuve algunos problemas, envié un correo electrónico con mis problemas y la respuesta de este hombre fue "Hola. Debe seguir las recomendaciones de la guía manual. Si desea recibir una notificación y una nueva señal de diferentes períodos de tiempo, debe Optimizar y guardar conjunto archivo para cada uno". Lástima, no hay ayuda de esta persona Si decide comprar algo de este vendedor, sepa que si tiene un problema, tendrá que resolverlo usted mismo porque a él no le importa qué problema tiene.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.07.16 08:39
Hello. Thanks for your feedback. I already contact you DM to solve your problems.
Join the support chat if you have any questions: https://t.me/INFINITY_MQL5_chat
Cheers
Jasmin Sanders
305
Jasmin Sanders 2022.07.03 10:58 
 

Sehr gutes Tool, ich habe mir die Parameter für den Trend Line Indikator sonst mühsam per Hand eingestellt, was sehr viel Zeit und Nerven gekostet hat. Mit dem Tool habe ich die besten Settings innerhalb weniger Minuten gefunden. Funktioniert einwandfrei, sehr empfehlenswert !

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.07.03 11:01
Thanks you! 💗🙏💗
Kevin Joseph Dempsey
456
Kevin Joseph Dempsey 2022.05.31 18:52 
 

Hopeless!!!

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.06.24 15:05
I think you need to understand how it works: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/738685
Delase
51
Delase 2022.03.25 13:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.06.24 15:07
Thank you. Join the tm community to stay in informed: https://t.me/INFINITY_MQL5
MaestroSensei
80
MaestroSensei 2022.03.10 22:32 
 

Very useful utility, works better with the latest update.

JUN T
116
JUN T 2022.02.14 11:42 
 

Confusing of setting the Time Filter cause there is 2 input for Filter start time and 2 End Time. There is no explanation in the video Try to set the Start time and End Time, but the optimizer still showing "TimeFilter use" : false In the Timer Filter's Parameter already set optime ? =Yes and use Time Filter = True So make me doubt the result of the Optimizer, SL can reach more than 100 pips

Alexandr Serbinov
125
Alexandr Serbinov 2022.02.01 10:39 
 

Весьма полезная утилита!! Пользуюсь уже пол месяца, очень доволен. Существенно повысила прибыльность торговли! Евгений Благодарю)

murshedbaig
114
murshedbaig 2022.01.31 22:56 
 

Very useful tool. Love it.

kdmstr
19
kdmstr 2022.01.21 17:27 
 

I've loved the Trendline Pro indicator, but this optimizer is not working. I've set everything, and Optimizer automatically change the rates to different things. For example I've set specifically not to use HTF, and change optimizers settings to false, but the optimizer keeps adjusting itself to HTF. Another thing is I see optimizer sets stop loss to 1.30, but trendline indicator sets itself to 2.0 . It's really useless right now. Worst 99 usd I've spent. Pls fix that thing or else I demand a refund. Because it doesn't works like it is marketed right here, it doesn't do its job.

EDIT: After the new update from 2.7 to 2.9 things work as expected. Didn't have any troubles. By the way where can I download the scanner, I still cannot find it in the store. Thanks

EDIT2: this thing is not working again. Whatever settings I use, trendline and the optimizer always shows different results. Also at last second optimizer reduces the total profit.

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.01.22 15:50
Hello. Thanks for your feedback. I answered you here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53011#!tab=comments&amp;page=2&amp;comment=27235352 Fill free to ask me any questions
lrathi
343
lrathi 2021.11.27 20:46 
 

Bought the optimise and found it easy to install and use. I saved the optimised results which showed on the trendpro indicator on the chart and scanner. Waiting to clarify with owner if some parameters are necessary to change from default settings. Due to the weekend, I will wait for Monday.

Regular MT5
51
Regular MT5 2021.11.06 10:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2021.11.06 10:26
Hello. Thank for your feedback but your review is not about the Optimizer
1. The Optimizer utility for search best parameters for Trend LIne PRO indicator and Scanner
2. Before use Scanner and indicator you need to save set files created by Optimizer for each timeframe and pair
Video here: https://youtu.be/joWsVLtJYJ4
Paolo Terenziani
601
Paolo Terenziani 2021.10.12 13:37 
 

probably the most useful tool I haver bought on MQL5, it helps so much to choose the best parameters for Trend Line PRO EA so to obtain the best results from it. 6 stars!

manasvi.sriram
1747
manasvi.sriram 2021.09.10 03:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2021.10.09 10:48
Thanks you! 💗🙏💗 Contact me to get personal invitation to the INFINITY support chat
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