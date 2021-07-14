AW Parabolic sar EA MT5
- Experts
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 1 February 2024
- Activations: 15
Fully automated trading robot. The well-known Parabolic SAR indicator is used to identify signals . In addition, the EA implements the averaging feature, the function of closing the first and last basket orders, and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced information panel and three types of notifications. The ability to adjust the indicator signals in the advisor.
- Can be used on any instrument and timeframe
- Configurable built-in indicator parameters
- Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
- The ability to open only one order per candle
- Built-in automatic lot calculation
- Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
- Three types of notifications: push, email, alert
Advantages:
The EA opens positions following the indicator signals. When the trend is crossed, a signal is received from the indicator, at this moment positions are opened:When a signal is received about the beginning of a downtrend, SELL position
When a signal is received about the beginning of an uptrend, the BUY position
Possibility to use two-way trade, or one-way trade:Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signals
Allow to open OP_BUY orders: buy bullish signals ignoring bearish signals
If you enable the ability to open OP_BUY and OP_SELL, then trading in both directions will be used
Ability to use automatic risk management settings:
Size of the first order: the EA will trade with a fixed volume.
Enable Autolot calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage (specify the volume in the Autolot variable deposit per 0.01 lots)
Input variables:
MAIN SETTINGSSize_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot
SIGNALSSAR_Timeframe - Indicator timeframe, can be configured to filter the trend
Step_SAR - Step for setting the indicator
Maximum_SAR - The maximum value of the indicator
GRIDS SETTINGS
Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor
Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders
Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel
NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS
Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed
Great EA, with index too.