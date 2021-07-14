AW Parabolic sar EA MT5

Fully automated trading robot. The well-known Parabolic SAR indicator is used to identify signals . In addition, the EA implements the averaging feature, the function of closing the first and last basket orders, and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced information panel and three types of notifications. The ability to adjust the indicator signals in the advisor.

/ Instruction -> HERE Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

Can be used on any instrument and timeframe

Configurable built-in indicator parameters

Easy setup and intuitive panel interface

The ability to open only one order per candle

Built-in automatic lot calculation

Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders

Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Advantages: The EA opens positions following the indicator signals. When the trend is crossed, a signal is received from the indicator, at this moment positions are opened: When a signal is received about the beginning of a downtrend, SELL position

When a signal is received about the beginning of an uptrend, the BUY position

Possibility to use two-way trade, or one-way trade: Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signals

Allow to open OP_BUY orders: buy bullish signals ignoring bearish signals

If you enable the ability to open OP_BUY and OP_SELL, then trading in both directions will be used Allow to open OP_SELL orders: sell on bearish signals and ignore bullish signalsAllow to open OP_BUY orders: buy bullish signals ignoring bearish signalsIf you enable the ability to open OP_BUY and OP_SELL, then trading in both directions will be used Ability to use automatic risk management settings: Size of the first order: the EA will trade with a fixed volume.

Enable Autolot calculation: the advisor will risk a certain percentage (specify the volume in the Autolot variable deposit per 0.01 lots) When a signal is received about the beginning of a downtrend, SELL positionWhen a signal is received about the beginning of an uptrend, the BUY position

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

SIGNALS SAR_Timeframe - Indicator timeframe, can be configured to filter the trend

Step_SAR - Step for setting the indicator

Maximum_SAR - The maximum value of the indicator SAR_Timeframe - Indicator timeframe, can be configured to filter the trendStep_SAR - Step for setting the indicatorMaximum_SAR - The maximum value of the indicator

GRIDS SETTINGS Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders PROTECTION SETTINGS Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle ADVISOR SETTINGS Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first orderEnable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot



