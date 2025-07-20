News Hedging Pro MT4

News Hedging Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore.


Product Links


Features

✔️ You can start trading during data release by predefined period of Indentation
✔️ You can filter Economic Calendar by 18 countries
✔️ You have 2 Initial Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for initial trade
✔️ You have 8 Initial Entry Method to start initial trade
✔️ You can limit the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for initial trade
✔️ EA can automatically adjust the Upper Border Price and Lower Border Price for initial trade
✔️ You can limit Maximal Trades Count
✔️ You can prohibited EA to Open Initial Trade after the bucket of trades finish
✔️ You can prohibited EA to Open Sequence Trades for the bucket of trades
✔️ You have 2 Hedging Strategy
✔️ You have 4 Lot Size Method to calculate lot size for the bucket of trades
✔️ You have 2 Lot Size Procedure to exit the bucket of trades
✔️ You can predefined Maximal Trades Count to switch from First Recovery Phase to be Second Recovery Phase
✔️ You can reduce your hedging trades to follow the market direction
✔️ You can set EA to check the last trade how old it is before open the new trade
✔️ You can limit what days or period in the day to open the new trade
✔️ You can limit Maximal Lot Size Per Trade
✔️ You can set Drawdown Percentage to Lock Account
✔️ You can change Font Size and Line Color
✔️ You can limit Maximal Spread and limit Maximal Slippage

      News Hedging Pro is the most powerful Expert Advisor for your hedging trading strategy to trade like a professional trader.


      How to Get Started

      1. Make sure you are using the latest version update
      2. Load the EA to any chart and timeframe
      3. Select Economic Calendar on parameter [1]
      4. Predefine news Indentation Period on parameter [4] [5] [8] [9] [12] [13]
      5. Select Initial Lot Size Method on parameter [14]
      6. Select Initial Entry Method on parameter [17]
      7. Limit Upper Border Price on parameter [33]
      8. Limit Lower Border Price on parameter [34]
      9. Enable Open Initial Trade on parameter [35]
      10. Enable Open Sequence Trades on parameter [36]
      11. Predefine During News Release Floating Distance on parameter [37]
      12. Predefine Hedging Distance Initial on parameter [38]
      13. Predefine Hedging Distance Increase on parameter [39]
      14. Select Hedging Strategy on parameter [40]
      15. Select Lot Size Method on parameter [41]
      16. Select Lot Size Procedure on parameter [45]
      17. Limit Maximal Trades Count parameter [46]
      18. Let the EA handle the trades and book a profit for you
      19. Repeat!

      The recovery will succeed in most cases and fail in a minority of cases. A strong trend against your trade will cause the EA to take losses.


        Usage Tips

        • Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
        • Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
        • Take only one initial trade per symbol - never two or more
        • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
        • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
        • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
        • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
        • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
        • Great to trade overbought or oversold situations
        • Avoid trading against the trend

        The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the account free margin.


        Technical Information

        • The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at every tick
        • The EA uses market orders, pending order, variable spreads or fixed spreads
        • Economic Calendar data release should not be an issue
        • The EA will trade in any settings, regardless of risk
        • The Trading Datetime are implemented in Server time
        • Trades have no individual SL or TP because they are managed as a basket (a single deal)
        • During a recovery, the EA can have many trades opened at the same time in the same direction


        Support and Questions

        For questions or timely support. Send a message to me directly : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cheaponreay01


        Good Luck & Happy Trading,

        WEALTHTECH - Traders School - Phnom Penh

        WEALTHTECH startup in Factory Phnom Penh, the IT and creative hub cultivating the next generation of business, with our high-end trading facility are dedicated for our students to practice their trading activity on the financial market with the superior support from our experienced teachers. We are specialized in market’s liquidity and technology infrastructure, we collaborate with professionals around the world for the purpose of developing and buildup traders community in every corner of the globe.

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