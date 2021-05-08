BreakthroughEA

This EA is a breakthrough EA.

When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability.

Advantages of this EA:

1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated.

2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high.

3. Place an order with compound interest, and the income will grow rapidly.

Disadvantages of this EA:

1. extremely demanding traders.

Requirements for traders:

1. When the market is rapidly rising and falling due to the news, the client will not be dropped or stuck.

2. After placing the order, you can quickly set the stop loss and modify the stop loss.

3. Spreads will not expand abnormally due to sudden and huge fluctuations in the market.

Applicable varieties: XAUUSD

Applicable cycle: M1


**************     Important information      **************

Due to official verification, the parameters were modified to be inappropriate. Please manually modify the parameters as follows during the back test:

Pending_order_spacing ： 100

Pendingorder_stop_loss_points ： 100

Order_tracking_points ： 50

Order_tracking_step ： 50

Modify_waiting_time ： 3

Order_lot ： 0.01

Proportional_order ： true

Proportional_order ： 8


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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
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