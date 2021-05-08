BreakthroughEA

This EA is a breakthrough EA.

When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability.

Advantages of this EA:

1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated.

2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high.

3. Place an order with compound interest, and the income will grow rapidly.

Disadvantages of this EA:

1. extremely demanding traders.

Requirements for traders:

1. When the market is rapidly rising and falling due to the news, the client will not be dropped or stuck.

2. After placing the order, you can quickly set the stop loss and modify the stop loss.

3. Spreads will not expand abnormally due to sudden and huge fluctuations in the market.

Applicable varieties: XAUUSD

Applicable cycle: M1





************** Important information **************

Due to official verification, the parameters were modified to be inappropriate. Please manually modify the parameters as follows during the back test:

Pending_order_spacing ： 100

Pendingorder_stop_loss_points ： 100

Order_tracking_points ： 50

Order_tracking_step ： 50

Modify_waiting_time ： 3

Order_lot ： 0.01

Proportional_order ： true

Proportional_order ： 8



