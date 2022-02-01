THE PRODUCT

This Spd Expert is an EA to be used on multiple chosen pairs simultaneously. Every order has a TP and an SL, so there is nothing to fear. You just have to be patient as EA trades to grow your account.

After purchasing the EA, you can also message me for my optimized settings.

Recommended TimeFrame is 1H

TRADE PLAN

Consider a recommended minimum starting capital of $100 and an initial lotsize of 0.01 yielding a minimum profit of $20 over 12 months of trading on a single pair.

Then running on about 10 pairs is like trading a lotsize of 0.1 and should produce approximately $200 which gives us about 200% profit over a year. This would be the net gain on all the pairs being traded.

In this scenario, we assumed that the account growth was linear and thus utilizing the lot sizing feature (DynamicLots) built into the EA could potentially generate even more returns but of course this option depends on the user's risk appetite.

The code is clean and EA is very stable, opening just one trade at a time.

No dangerous trading methods like martingale, averaging or grids but rather taking one signal at a time targeting pips for profit. It can works on symbol but I have selected symbols and optimized settings. What matters is getting the right settings for each symbol and using a zero / low spread account (Commission Account).





TEST RESULTS (low spread accounts are best)

Attached is a collection of some backtest results for your consideration...

The EA has also passed 10 year tests conducted for most commonly traded pairs...without blowing account.



