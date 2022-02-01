Spd EA

THE PRODUCT

This Spd Expert is an EA to be used on multiple chosen pairs simultaneously. Every order has a TP and an SL, so there is nothing to fear. You just have to be patient as EA trades to grow your account.

  • After purchasing the EA, you can also message me for my optimized settings.  
  • Recommended TimeFrame is 1H

TRADE PLAN

Consider a recommended minimum starting capital of $100 and an initial lotsize of 0.01 yielding a minimum profit of $20 over 12 months of trading on a single pair.

Then running on about 10 pairs is like trading a lotsize of 0.1 and should produce approximately $200 which gives us about 200% profit over a year. This would be the net gain on all the pairs being traded.

In this scenario, we assumed that the account growth was linear and thus utilizing the lot sizing feature (DynamicLots) built into the EA could potentially generate even more returns but of course this option depends on the user's risk appetite.

The code is clean and EA is very stable, opening just one trade at a time.  

No dangerous trading methods like martingale, averaging or grids but rather taking one signal at a time targeting pips for profit. It can works on symbol but I have selected symbols and optimized settings. What matters is getting the right settings for each symbol and using a zero / low spread account (Commission Account).


TEST RESULTS (low spread accounts are best)

Attached  is a collection of some backtest results for your consideration...

The EA has also passed 10 year tests conducted for most commonly traded pairs...without blowing account.


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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Candle Trap EA
David Binka Kumatse
Experts
This EA is built to work using a combination of some indicators together with price action. It makes use of some special candle sequence to enter trades. The strategy exhibits  scalping  tendency and  hedging  characteristics for recovery. If a signal is generated the expert places buy/sell orders with its corresponding hedge order at some calculated distance(pips) away. If signal works as expected, the EA takes profit intelligently by closing these orders at some minimum Profit(automatic). If h
NiteHorse EA
David Binka Kumatse
Experts
The NiteHorse EA is works like a scalping machine to be used at those quiet market moments of the night. Specifically, its best to let it start work from some 2 or 3 hours to the end of each trading day and end trading before the trading day ends. The time filter uses the server time. (Broker Time). You may need to set/adjust it taking into account your geographic timezone. This is very important in order to get the EA trade during the last few hours of the day and for best results. It is also
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