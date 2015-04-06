Hedge Martin Expert Advisor restores loss-making positions making them profitable by opening an opposite position with an increased lot.





Trading strategy

The EA works on a trend market selecting the appropriate curency pairs. The robot trades depending on the previous candle direction.

The first order is set according to the following rules:

If the previous candle is bullish, the EA opens a buy order;

If the previous candle is bearish, the EA opens a sell order;

If the price goes in unfavorable direction, an opposite order is opened after a specified Delta distance with the volume increased by the KLot ratio up to the MaxLot maximum lot, then the lot is set to minimum again - Lots ;

distance with the volume increased by the ratio up to the maximum lot, then the lot is set to minimum again - ; Open positions are closed by Profit or Loss in the deposit currency.





The EA test and optimization results in the strategy tester

The EA is optimized at an interval of 01.03.2016-01.03.2017. Symbol EURUSD Н1.





Parameters



Trading volume



Lots - trading volume;

- trading volume; KLot - lot multiplication;

- lot multiplication; MaxLot - maximum lot.

Closing position

Loss - loss in currency;

- loss in currency; Profit - profit in currency.

Opening position

StopLoss - stop loss;

- stop loss; TakeProfit - take profit;

- take profit; Delta - distance between orders;

- distance between orders; Slip - slippage;

- slippage; Magic - magic number.



Trading time

StartHour - trading start hour;

- trading start hour; StartMin - trading start minute;

- trading start minute; EndHour - trading end hour;

- trading end hour; EndMin - trading end minute.

Error processing