Sharp Price Movements EA

The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading.





The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe on which it is installed, only the price and time are used in the calculations (but for testing and optimization it is still better to use M1). To work on a real account, currency pairs with a minimum spread and high volatility are recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD. The Expert Advisor was developed for trading currency pairs and was not tested on metals, contracts, promotions, etc. Before installing on a real account, test the Expert Advisor on real ticks for at least the last 3 months. The recommended minimum deposit is $ 500 per starting 0.01 lot.

The initial trading lot is calculated as LOT = ACCOUNT_BALANCE / FROM_BALANCE * FIX_START_LOT (Balance / Balance amount for the calculation of the starting lot * Fixed lot)

If the price does not go in our direction, then the order is locked at a given distance FIX_LOCK_DISTANCE The next order lot is calculated in such a way that through EXIT_LOCK_DISTANCE points, the profit on the order is equal to the drawdown of all positions that are under the lock, and then closing all positions from the breakeven level by take profit or trailing stop. LOT = DRAWDOWN / EXIT_LOCK_DISTANCE * TICKVALUE (Current drawdown / number of points for exiting locks * point value)



Options:



COMMISSION_CONTROL - To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a trade with the minimum lot per symbol, this will happen only once;

- To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a trade with the minimum lot per symbol, this will happen only once; COMMISSION_IN_PIPS - set the amount of commission for a transaction manually, set in points;

- set the amount of commission for a transaction manually, set in points; - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

TIMER_SECONDS - timer in seconds to change the levels of opening orders;

- timer in seconds to change the levels of opening orders; DYNAMIC_DISTANCE - use dynamic distance from the current price to open trades, calculated as spread + commission * DIST_COEFFICIENT;

- use dynamic distance from the current price to open trades, calculated as spread + commission * DIST_COEFFICIENT; DIST_COEFFICIENT - multiplication factor of the spread for the indent from the current price;

- multiplication factor of the spread for the indent from the current price; FIX_PRICE_DISTANCE - fixed value of the indent from the current price, if DYNAMIC_DISTANCE = false;

- fixed value of the indent from the current price, if DYNAMIC_DISTANCE = false; OPEN_ORDER_DELAY - the minimum interval between the opening of new orders in seconds;

- the minimum interval between the opening of new orders in seconds; - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY - the minimum duration of the transaction in seconds;

- the minimum duration of the transaction in seconds; DYNAMIC_TAKEPROFIT - use dynamic take profit, calculated as spread + commission * TP_COEFFICIENT;

- use dynamic take profit, calculated as spread + commission * TP_COEFFICIENT; TP_COEFFICIENT - spread multiplication factor for take profit;

- spread multiplication factor for take profit; FIX_TAKEPROFIT - fixed take profit in points;

- fixed take profit in points; USE_TRAILINGSTOP - allow to use trailing stop;

- allow to use trailing stop; TRAILING_STOP - virtual trailing stop size in points, to which the fixed profit will be changed;

- virtual trailing stop size in points, to which the fixed profit will be changed; TRAILING_STEP - virtual trailing stop step in points that remains for the price move after the stop loss modification;

- virtual trailing stop step in points that remains for the price move after the stop loss modification; STOPLOSS_PERCENT - stop loss in% of balance;

- stop loss in% of balance; - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

USE_LOCK_ORDERS - use lock;

- use lock; START_LOCK_ORDERS - the number of orders to start locking;

- the number of orders to start locking; FIX_LOCK_DISTANCE - the distance at which transactions will be locked;

- the distance at which transactions will be locked; - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

USE_PYRAMIDING - use pyramiding;

- use pyramiding; PYRAMID_TRADES - the number of orders in the pyramiding;

- the number of orders in the pyramiding; PYRAMID_CLOSE - the number of points before closing the order pyramid;

- the number of points before closing the order pyramid; BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - minimum profit of closing the order pyramid;

- minimum profit of closing the order pyramid; - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FIX_START_LOT - fixed starting lot for each N amount from the balance;

- fixed starting lot for each N amount from the balance; FROM_BALANCE - N balance amount for the calculation of the starting lot;

- N balance amount for the calculation of the starting lot; EXIT_DD_DISTANCE - the distance over which the profit on the transaction should cover the open positions;

- the distance over which the profit on the transaction should cover the open positions; - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number;

- magic number; ORDERS_COMMENT - order comment;

- comment; MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage;

- maximum slippage; MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread;



