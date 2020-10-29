Wolseley Panel MT4 FREE

WOLSELEY's Trading Panel - BASIC -

- Feel free to contact me at instagram @walter_robos or whatsapp/telegram +5592981173937

View your history in a structured and detailed manner, with efficiency rate and profit rate separated by day, week, month and total, as well as asset details, server time and positions&orders in progress.

This panel was created looking on HEDGE-type accounts, but it can be used on NETTING-type accounts without any problems.

In the PREMIUM version of this Panel you have the option to use buttons to facilitate the processing and execution of positions&orders in progress.

MT5 VERSION HERE >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39694

DISCLAIMER!

Wolseley's Panel is a multicurrency INDICATOR that  don't open any order nor positions, it only read your results and group them on an information panel.



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Kazuhiro Watanabe 2022.06.03 18:17 
 

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Ruben Marcelino
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Ruben Marcelino 2022.05.15 12:51 
 

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natercio
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natercio 2021.11.03 00:10 
 

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