TPSpro Risk Manager

3.67

TPSpro Risk Manager   – is a unique system of professional risk control for traders of any level and any capital. Allows you to avoid losses in trading and serious mistakes in transactions.
TPSpro Risk Manager is a must have for risk management and is primarily used by scalpers and day traders, but is successfully used by traders of any trading style.

The panel has 3 columns, each of which contains useful information.

  • The first column displays information about the account as of the beginning of the current month, that is, it shows the overall result in percentage and deposit currency.
  • The second column displays the risk for the day specified in the settings.
  • The third column displays the current account status.

If the specified risk per day is exceeded or the number of orders is exceeded, the Advisor closes all orders and does not allow new ones to be opened, thereby protecting the trader from "emotional trading".

"Risk Manager" allows you to control trading by the following parameters:
  • Daily loss limit
  • Balance loss limit
  • Limit on the number of transactions
  • Limit on the number of transactions in one direction (net protection)
  • Forced stop after a series of losing trades
  • Trading is blocked for one day after two full losing days
The Risk Manager system allows the trader to:
  • Keep the profit you made during the day
  • See your trading statistics online
  • Bring trading discipline into order and significantly increase profitability (get rid of "tilt" and "grid")
  • View current funds including brokerage commission

In order for the Risk Manager to work at full capacity, it must be located on a remote VPS or in any other remote location where the trader cannot quickly get to in the event of an emotional outburst and interfere with the assistant’s work.

TPSpro Risk Manager is a Multicurrency Advisor. It should be placed once on one currency pair on one account!

The advisor has the following customizable parameters:

  • Block #1 - Basic Advisor Settings
  • Maximum SlopLoss - Maximum stop loss. When opening an order, RiskManager immediately sets the stop loss specified in this column
  • Maximum orders in one direction - Maximum number of simultaneously open orders on one pair in one direction (on one pair) - protection from grids
  • Maximum orders in day - Maximum number of orders per day
  • Maximum orders closed by Stop Loss - Maximum number of orders closed in the minus (excluding commission and swap)
  • Maximum daily risk (in %) - Maximum daily risk as a percentage of the deposit
  • Block #2 - Appearance settings
  • Show InfoPanel? - Show the information panel?
  • Graph corner for attachment - Graph corner for panel attachment
  • Color of the nonactive elements - Color of inactive (static) elements
  • Color of the active elements - Color of the active elements
  • Profit Color - Profit color
  • Loss Color - Loss Color
  • Color text - Text color
  • Font - Font
  • Font size - Font size
  • Border - Responsible for displaying the panel frame
  • Coordinate X - X coordinate of the panel
  • Coordinate Y - Y coordinate of the panel
  • Width of the panel - Width of the panel (in case the numbers do not fit in the fields)




Reviews 4
Azabai
97
Azabai 2020.06.09 21:53 
 

The robot works like creator describes. I am happy with it. it safes my money

Angelo Assets Ltd
593
Deeyana Andjelovic 2016.01.11 21:49 
 

Very good

More from author
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
FREE
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG    -     Version MT4 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when acti
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   -   VERSION  MT5 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when activa
TPSpro Trade PRO MT5
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT4 VERSION   /       Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Risk Manager Panel Info
Roman Podpora
Indicators
The TPSpro Risk Manager Panel   is a convenient tool for those who want to stay informed about their current account status. This panel is part of our Risk Management system and is integrated into our more powerful   TPSpro Risk Manager   product. The panel has three columns, each containing useful information. The first column displays account information as of the beginning of the current month, showing the overall result as a percentage and deposit currency. The second column displays the da
FREE
Color Levels
Roman Podpora
4.82 (33)
Indicators
Color Levels is a convenient tool for traders using a Trendline and a Rectangle in their technical analysis. It allows setting two empty rectangles, three filled ones, and two tredlines. The indicator parameters are very simple and divided into numbered blocks: The ones beginning with 1 and 2 - empty rectangle (frame) parameters; 3, 4, and 5 - filled rectangle parameters; 6 and 7 - trendline parameters. Simply click a desired object and it will appear in the upper left corner. Main Adjustable Pa
FREE
Edeh12345
142
Edeh12345 2022.11.23 19:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Johannes Petrus Berbee
370
Johannes Petrus Berbee 2020.05.17 12:28 
 

No feedback nor support from developer. Also it conflicts with other EAs because it overwrites SL. Ideally the features are optional. Could be better

