TPSpro Risk Manager – is a unique system of professional risk control for traders of any level and any capital. Allows you to avoid losses in trading and serious mistakes in transactions.

TPSpro Risk Manager is a must have for risk management and is primarily used by scalpers and day traders, but is successfully used by traders of any trading style.

The panel has 3 columns, each of which contains useful information.



The first column displays information about the account as of the beginning of the current month, that is, it shows the overall result in percentage and deposit currency.

The second column displays the risk for the day specified in the settings.

The third column displays the current account status.

If the specified risk per day is exceeded or the number of orders is exceeded, the Advisor closes all orders and does not allow new ones to be opened, thereby protecting the trader from "emotional trading".

Daily loss limit

Balance loss limit

Limit on the number of transactions

Limit on the number of transactions in one direction (net protection)

Forced stop after a series of losing trades



Trading is blocked for one day after two full losing days



Keep the profit you made during the day

See your trading statistics online

Bring trading discipline into order and significantly increase profitability (get rid of "tilt" and "grid")

View current funds including brokerage commission

In order for the Risk Manager to work at full capacity, it must be located on a remote VPS or in any other remote location where the trader cannot quickly get to in the event of an emotional outburst and interfere with the assistant’s work.

TPSpro Risk Manager is a Multicurrency Advisor. It should be placed once on one currency pair on one account!

The advisor has the following customizable parameters:

Block #1 - Basic Advisor Settings

Maximum SlopLoss - Maximum stop loss. When opening an order, RiskManager immediately sets the stop loss specified in this column

Maximum orders in one direction - Maximum number of simultaneously open orders on one pair in one direction (on one pair) - protection from grids

Maximum orders in day - Maximum number of orders per day

Maximum orders closed by Stop Loss - Maximum number of orders closed in the minus (excluding commission and swap)

Maximum daily risk (in %) - Maximum daily risk as a percentage of the deposit

Block #2 - Appearance settings

Show InfoPanel? - Show the information panel?

Graph corner for attachment - Graph corner for panel attachment

Color of the nonactive elements - Color of inactive (static) elements

Color of the active elements - Color of the active elements

Profit Color - Profit color

Loss Color - Loss Color

Color text - Text color

Font - Font

Font size - Font size

Border - Responsible for displaying the panel frame

Coordinate X - X coordinate of the panel

Coordinate Y - Y coordinate of the panel

Width of the panel - Width of the panel (in case the numbers do not fit in the fields)











