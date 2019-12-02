AW Breakout Catcher

5

Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications.

Benefits: 

  • Do not redraw your results
  • Signal strictly at the close of the candle
  • False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm
  • It goes well with any trending strategy.
  • Works on all tools and timeseries
Manual and instruction -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE

How to trade with the indicator 

Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%

Step 2 - Determining StopLoss

Select trunk by opposite signal

Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy

Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1

Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2

Strategy 3: Close the entire position on the opposite signal

Statistics module 

For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.

  • Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given
  • Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit
  • TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1
  • TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2
  • ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal
  • ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal

Input Settings: 

Range filtering - Ratio for filtering market ranges

1.0 - For day trading & swing trading

1.5-2.0 - For scalping

Amplitude - The number of bars used to calculate the algorithm

4-9 - For scalping

10-15 - For day trading & swing trading

Multiplier of target - Coefficient for TakeProfit 1 and TakeProfit 2

Maximum bars - The number of candles for calculating statistics

    Reviews 15
    ypfy00
    168
    ypfy00 2024.05.03 02:06 
     

    Hello, Alexander! Bought your product. I am already using it. I really want to get AW Breakouts dashboard to help me make the best deal. thank you

    Tetsuya Tamaoki
    3117
    Tetsuya Tamaoki 2023.07.21 23:14 
     

    Simple and does not interfere with candles. It is a reference to the trend.

    Shu Hao Li
    2231
    Shu Hao Li 2023.03.26 17:39 
     

    best indicator

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    ypfy00
    168
    ypfy00 2024.05.03 02:06 
     

    Hello, Alexander! Bought your product. I am already using it. I really want to get AW Breakouts dashboard to help me make the best deal. thank you

    Tetsuya Tamaoki
    3117
    Tetsuya Tamaoki 2023.07.21 23:14 
     

    Simple and does not interfere with candles. It is a reference to the trend.

    Shu Hao Li
    2231
    Shu Hao Li 2023.03.26 17:39 
     

    best indicator

    Anil Kumar
    254
    Anil Kumar 2023.03.19 09:54 
     

    It's best indicator for trading indices

    Werner Majer
    921
    Werner Majer 2022.05.08 06:44 
     

    Very good work Alexander

    Tribelet Capital Management Pty Ltd
    211
    Kevin Saunders 2022.02.28 23:50 
     

    Excellent indicator, thanks!

    i.forex
    37
    i.forex 2021.08.24 17:26 
     

    Это работает!!!

    barko9
    160
    barko9 2021.07.23 19:03 
     

    looks promising indicator nice work Alexander

    Bonaparte2020
    192
    Bonaparte2020 2021.04.24 23:04 
     

    The result is astronomical I couldn't believe how fast I am making profit in 3 hours I have my money back and more. Thank you.

    yeşil cin
    25
    yeşil cin 2020.12.24 00:46 
     

    really successful it takes you away from stress. Makes trading easy

    lov89
    384
    lov89 2020.05.24 12:21 
     

    with this indicator trade the breakout with manual , will be easier and clear as never before , and with some managing tools of the same author the strategy is complet

    Lorant Nemeth
    393
    Lorant Nemeth 2020.01.14 22:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    man1980
    2367
    man1980 2019.12.28 21:47 
     

    This is an awesome indicator I have caught some pips using it already 🤑🤑

    Dr Waleed Mahdy
    2652
    Dr Waleed Mahdy 2019.12.05 16:00 
     

    i check it many time

    i see in the first check there is good

    in the next week i renew my review

    i see there is magic support from the author

    he added all support you need

    once send message he respond

    and also the indicator is good

    but you need to learn how to catch the enter when the message send

    thanks for alexander good support

    Simba W
    304
    Simba W 2019.12.05 12:14 
     

    Yes! It Catches

    Reply to review