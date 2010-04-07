MakingAssistantNetworker

This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc.

Then, you need to know what is in this adviser, since this is not in the settings, but it will affect the logic of the proposed strategy by this adviser.. Let's say it is in the settings here that the adviser will open five orders... or for a purchase... or for sale... Good... however, when opening orders, it will increase the lot of the next open order by half of the previously opened order. That is, if you set 0.1 lots in the settings, then five orders will open according to the scheme, the first order closer to the current price will be opened at a price of 0.1 lots. The second, for a given step, here a Step of 50 points will open at a price of 0.15 lots. The third one, after another 50 points, will open at a price of about 0.22 lots. The fourth one, with a set step through 50 points at the price of 0.33 lots. And the fifth, with a set step of 50 points at the price of 0.49 lots. That is, by opening orders, this adviser will increase each subsequent order by half the lot of the previous order each time. What is the logic of such trading? (I usually use day trading and open positions, sometime before 10:00 a.m... sometimes a little later... here it is necessary and the whole point is in the behavior of the market price at the moment. Sometimes I open both buy and sell orders at the same time and wait for the current price to hook an order and then, based on this open order, I then build a further strategy). In the settings, the love item is equal to 10.0 dollars (bucks), this parameter corresponds to the achievement of which profit all market orders will be closed... I put it at (at) $ 25.0 and as soon as open orders reach a positive profit in the terminal in the amount of $ 25.0, the ADVISER closes all market orders. This behavior of the adviser, on top of everything else, gives you the opportunity to open your trades manually... at your discretion... that is, how do you see the market situation for yourself and how do you think that this is how you will achieve profit. It takes me time to trade, give or take a couple of hours and $25.0 in my pocket... for a week, it turns out to be $ 100.0 with a little bit more. We can say that this is scalping... maybe it is, but I use the H1 chart for trading and check, look at the price, using the M30 and D1 charts ...).



