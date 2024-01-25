Close At Target Price
- Utilities
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Md Abu Rayhan KabirHi................
I am all time learner...............
And like to share............
- Version: 1.100
- Activations: 5
We can use this tool for trade management. People who use trading robots as well as manual trade, it is a better solution for closing at a better price of a selected pair. It will close all trade of a specific symbol pair at given price on input. It is light weighted. It uses very low memory. Fast execution. No delay on getting price signal. By using it, trader can sleep on tight .