LMBF Watchlist Manager

5

LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts.

‌Functionality includes:

  • ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice
  • Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames
  • Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected.
  • Easily identify which symbols have comments against them.
  • See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that have the indicator attached.
  • Quickly add and remove symbols from your custom lists
  • Create your own custom watchlists based on existing ones
  • Click on any symbol in any watch list to immediately view the chart for that symbol
  • Quickly tab through the items in your watchlist
  • Auto-populate watch lists with pre-defined criteria, including:
    • All available symbols from your broker
    • Major currency pairs
    • All pairs including a currency (e.g. AUD, JPY, EUR, USD, etc)
  • Delete any watchlist that is not being used.

Please note, to clear a column, you now need to hold the shift button whilst clicking on one of the lightning strikes at the top of the column you want to clear. This was added so that accidentally clearing the list was harder to do. 

Reviews 1
Durhamdealer12
19
Durhamdealer12 2023.04.12 21:49 
 

Brilliant- well worth the money. Excellent.

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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Timeframe Synchronisation Across charts
Graeme Dakers
3 (2)
Utilities
Use this indicator to ensure all your open charts are constantly displaying the same time frame. Change the time frame in any one chart and watch the others instantly change to the same time frame. Also allows scrolling of candles in one chart to be replicated in all other synchronized charts. Analyze correlation between different symbols by linking charts together on the same time frame Display a vertical marker move across all your open charts, so you can quickly compare price action at the sa
FREE
Interactive Position Size Calculator
Graeme Dakers
1 (1)
Utilities
The LMBFPositionSize indicator is a simple way to quickly determine the position size appropriate for your prospective trade interactively on your Metatrader 4 charts. When you first add the indicator to your chart, you will be given the option to set parameters including: the account balance to use in the calculation and a percentage of the balance you are prepared to risk.  Once attached to your chart, the indicator is available for you to use whenever you want and will continue to use these p
Graphical Object Persistence For Charts
Graeme Dakers
Utilities
Completely change the way you use Metatrader 4 forever and give new meaning to using profiles and templates. Just attach the indicator to your open charts (e.g. include in your default template) and customised templates so you can do the following: Switch between different templates effortlessly without fear of losing any of the graphical objects (horizontal S&R, areas of supply and demand, text annotations) drawn on your charts Close a chart  and then watch it remember all the graphical objects
Graphical Object Synchronisation Across Charts
Graeme Dakers
Utilities
If you like to see different time frames for the same symbol side by side on your terminal, then this is the indicator for you. Attach the indicator to all chart instances for the symbol of interest. Then see any additions, edits or deletions made on graphical objects instantly replicated to all other open charts for the same symbol. Object types replicated include: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, rectangles, triangles, ellipses, arrows, text boxes and labels.
Identify and Backtest Supply and Demand
Graeme Dakers
Indicators
This may just look like another indicator for identifying and displaying supply and demand, but dig-in further and you will discover it has much more to offer. In addition to the complete flexibility for displaying zones, consider the identification of recent support or resistance, the back-testing capability to help you learn how to identify the best supply and demand zones to trader from, the continuously updated trend information for all time frames, times from around the world displayed on
Graphical Trade Planning and Execution
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
Use this tool to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features include: Plan multiple trades for one or more symbols visually on your charts at one time, either on the same of different time frames. Use your mouse to drag levels to change entry, stop loss and take profit levels.  See
LMBF Executor
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
**IMPORTANT** THIS TOOL REQUIRES YOU TO FIRST PURCHASE "Graphical Trade Planner" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56702. Without it, this tool will do nothing of any use. -------------------------- Use "Graphical Trade Planner"  to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features i
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Durhamdealer12
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Durhamdealer12 2023.04.12 21:49 
 

Brilliant- well worth the money. Excellent.

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