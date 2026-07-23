Aurora Sentinel Gold Hybrid

AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION



Automated gold trend follower + manual Trade Manager panel in one



✔ Fully automated trend-following engine for Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Manual Trade Manager panel directly on the chart

✔ Automated, manual, or both at the same time

✔ Direction control at the press of a button (LONG / SHORT on-off)

✔ No martingale • No grid

✔ Execution on the H1 timeframe

✔ No set files required – ready to run after loading



Aurora Sentinel Pro Hybrid Edition combines two tools in a singleExpert Advisor: the proven automated gold trend follower and a manualTrade Manager panel that lets you place and manage your own tradesprecisely, by mouse click. You decide whether the bot trades for you,whether you take control yourself – or use both at the same time.

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THE AUTOMATED ENGINE



The automated part is a pure trend follower on gold. It makes itsdecisions in three consecutive stages:



• Direction (daily chart): A higher-timeframe trend filter on the D1 chart determines whether, and in which direction, trading takes place. Without a clear daily trend the engine stays passive.

• Entry (H1): Within the confirmed daily trend the system looks for an entry on a pullback on the H1 timeframe and waits for a confirmation. Every trade receives a fixed stop-loss immediately.

• Position building (pyramiding): If a trade is in profit and the trend continues, the engine builds the position in clearly limited steps – strictly in the direction of profit, never into a loss. With each addition the stops are moved toward break-even.

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THE MANUAL TRADE MANAGER PANEL

The heart of the Hybrid Edition. A clear panel directly on the chartthat lets you execute your own trades cleanly and with discipline:



• Set entry and stop-loss by mouse click directly on the chart.

• The panel automatically calculates the trade direction, the correct lot size from your risk percentage, and three take-profit levels.

• One click opens the positions, another closes them.

• The entry and stop lines can be dragged with the mouse – the panel recalculates the values in real time.



This lets you trade manually with a clear structure instead of by gutfeeling: fixed risk, defined targets, clean execution.

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CLEANLY SEPARATED

The automation and the manual panel work independently of each other.The panel uses its own separate order identifiers (magic numbers) – the"Close All" function closes only your manual trades and never touchesthe automated positions of the engine. The two paths never interfere.

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DIRECTION CONTROL AT THE PRESS OF A BUTTON (NEW)



Two colour-coded buttons on the dashboard give you control over whichdirection the automation is allowed to work in at all:

[ LONG ON ] green [ SHORT ON ] red [ LONG OFF ] grey [ SHORT OFF ] grey



One click is enough. The state is written in plain text on the button,so there is no room for confusion.



WHY THIS FUNCTION WAS ADDED:

• Because switching off "AutoTrading" in the terminal also disables the manual panel. If you stop the automation that way, you can no longer place trades by hand either. With these buttons you pause the automation only – the Aurora Manager stays fully available.

• Because as a trader you often have a clear view of the market. If you see a higher-timeframe downtrend, simply switch LONG off and let the engine work exclusively in your direction. This can avoid counter-trend trades during a choppy market phase.

IMPORTANT – WHAT EXACTLY IS BLOCKED:Only NEW entries in the disabled direction are blocked. Positions thatare already open continue to be managed as usual: stop-loss, break-even,take-profit and position building stay active. This is deliberate – asingle click should never choke off a running trade that is working well.The manual panel is not affected by the block either.



And so that no false expectation arises: this is not an automatic marketfilter that does the analysis for you. It is a manual switch. The qualityof the decision rests with you – the tool simply carries it outconsistently.

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THREE OPERATING MODES

• Automated only: switch the panel off – the engine trades on its own.• Manual only: switch the automation off – you trade via the panel.• Both at once: the engine trades automatically while you place your own trades through the panel in parallel.

Switching is done conveniently in the settings (ShowTradeManager andEnableTrading).

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WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE SYSTEM – PLEASE READ



This is the most important section on the page. Aurora Sentinel Pro isnot an all-weather system, and it is not sold as one here. The engineknows two states:



STATE 1 – THE MARKET TRENDS STRONGLY AND PERSISTENTLYThis is what the engine was built for. It determines the direction,enters on pullbacks and builds the running position through pyramiding.Practically the entire return is created here – concentrated in a fewbut large moves.

STATE 2 – THE MARKET MOVES SIDEWAYSThen the opposite happens. Sustained moves are missing, many trades endat zero or at a small loss, and the account treads water or gives groundfor a while. There is no built-in miracle cure for this – and we do notclaim to have one.

There is no middle ground. If you are looking for a system that earnsevenly week after week, this is not it. We would rather say that upfront than afterwards.



WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU IN PRACTICE:

• The return arrives in bursts during trend phases, not spread evenly. A small share of the trades carries the result; the large remainder ends close to zero.

• Between those phases you need two things: patience, and enough capital to sit through the flat stretch.

• Traders who can assess the broader market themselves have a real edge here: in a recognisable sideways phase you simply pause the automation and keep working through the manual panel instead. That is exactly what the Hybrid Edition was built for.



If you understand and accept this profile, you get a transparent,rule-based tool without grid or martingale risk. If you do not, pleasedo not buy it.

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RECOMMENDATION ON CAPITAL USE

How you handle your profits is up to you. As a proven practice –explicitly a recommendation, not a requirement – it has worked well towithdraw profits regularly (for example weekly) and to begin eachtrading phase again with the fixed starting capital. This keeps the risktaken calculable and constant over time.

Those who leave profits in the account trade with a growing positionsize. This can increase returns during trend phases but likewiseincreases risk. Both paths are possible – the decision rests with you.

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RISK MANAGEMENT

• Fixed stop-loss on every trade – no position without protection.

• No martingale, no grid, no averaging into a loss.

• Automated pyramiding occurs strictly in the direction of profit and is clearly limited.

• The manual panel sizes every position based on your defined risk percentage.

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SETUP & REQUIREMENTS

1. Attach Aurora Sentinel Pro Hybrid Edition to the XAUUSD H1 chart.

2. Enable auto-trading.3. Choose the operating mode in the settings (automated / manual / both).



No set files are required. After loading, the EA is ready to run withsensible default settings; the panel appears cleanly positioned on thechart.

REQUIREMENTS:

• Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

• Timeframe: H1• Platform: MetaTrader 4

• Account type: ECN account with low spreads recommended

• Leverage: at least 1:500 or higher (essential for correct operation)

• Minimum capital: 3,000 USD

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RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may lead tothe loss of your invested capital. Aurora Sentinel Pro Hybrid Edition isa professional tool and does not constitute investment advice. Pastresults are no guarantee of future performance. Use at your own risk.

