ADX Shark Scalper

  • Indicators
  • Maxwell Ndzoyiya
    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    1 (1)
    Hello fellow traders,
    I go by the name Maxwell, I have 5 years experience in forex and 3 years experience in programming.
    I have a mind that allows me to think outside the box to be creative in my works,
    and just like you I have been seeking long term high accuracy to beat the markets ;)
    8 products
  • Version: 1.50
  • Updated: 14 January 2025
  • Activations: 7

ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping

Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper, a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease.

At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of popular indicators like ADX and Nitro. By analysing the strength and direction of the market, it filters out noise and focuses on the most promising setups, whether the trend is building, or a reversal is on the horizon.

Complemented by a dynamic custom HMA (Hull Moving Average), this system ensures you stay ahead of rapid market shifts. Its vibrant visual cues and flexible alert system make it a user-friendly yet highly effective companion for all market conditions.

Perfect for both day traders and scalpers, ADX Shark Scalper allows you to ride the waves of volatility with confidence, turning every market dip or surge into an opportunity. Whether you're in it for short bursts or long-term trends, the sleek integration of multiple indicators ensures that you remain in sync with the pulse of the market.

Key features 

- Non Repaint Signals

- Alerts and Push Notifications 

- Easy adjustable inputs 

- Free set files , contact admin for your set files 

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MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
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Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
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