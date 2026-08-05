AW Envelopes EA MT5

Fully automated trading robot. The advisor works by strategy the breakout of dynamic support and resistance levels, the well-known Envelopes indicator is used to determine the signals. In addition, the EA implements the possibility of averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation, three types of notifications.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> / Instruction -> HERE MT4 version -> HERE

Can be used on any instrument and timeframe

Configurable parameters of the built-in indicator

Easy setup and intuitive panel interface

Built-in automatic lot calculation

Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders

Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Strategy and signals: The indicator lines form a channel in which the price fluctuates, and the moving average shows the main direction of movement. The upper line serves as resistance and the lower line is support. Using the indicator, you can assess the direction of the trend. The direction is determined by the slope of the average, that is, if the slope is up, then it is an uptrend, if the slope is downtrend, it is a downtrend. If the middle line is a horizontal line, then the market is flat. A buy signal when the middle line changes the slope (the price will be below this line in a downtrend and higher in an uptrend). The trade is executed in the direction of the slope of the line at the opening of the next candle.

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot

SIGNALS MA_period_Envelopes - The number of bars used for calculation

MA_method_Envelopes - MA can be weighted average (2), exponential (1) or simple (0

MA_shift_envelopes - Deviation relative to the candle

Applied_price_Envelopes - Offset from the current price

Deviation_Envelopes - Deviation from the central MA as a percentage MA_period_Envelopes - The number of bars used for calculationMA_method_Envelopes - MA can be weighted average (2), exponential (1) or simple (0MA_shift_envelopes - Deviation relative to the candleApplied_price_Envelopes - Offset from the current priceDeviation_Envelopes - Deviation from the central MA as a percentage

GRIDS SETTINGS

Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



