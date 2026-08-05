AW Envelopes EA MT5
- Experts
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 15
Fully automated trading robot. The advisor works by strategy the breakout of dynamic support and resistance levels, the well-known Envelopes indicator is used to determine the signals. In addition, the EA implements the possibility of averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation, three types of notifications.
- Can be used on any instrument and timeframe
- Configurable parameters of the built-in indicator
- Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
- Built-in automatic lot calculation
- Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
- Three types of notifications: push, email, alert
Strategy and signals:
The indicator lines form a channel in which the price fluctuates, and the moving average shows the main direction of movement. The upper line serves as resistance and the lower line is support.
Using the indicator, you can assess the direction of the trend. The direction is determined by the slope of the average, that is, if the slope is up, then it is an uptrend, if the slope is downtrend, it is a downtrend. If the middle line is a horizontal line, then the market is flat.
A buy signal when the middle line changes the slope (the price will be below this line in a downtrend and higher in an uptrend). The trade is executed in the direction of the slope of the line at the opening of the next candle.
Input variables:
MAIN SETTINGS
Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot
SIGNALSMA_period_Envelopes - The number of bars used for calculation
MA_method_Envelopes - MA can be weighted average (2), exponential (1) or simple (0
MA_shift_envelopes - Deviation relative to the candle
Applied_price_Envelopes - Offset from the current price
Deviation_Envelopes - Deviation from the central MA as a percentage
GRIDS SETTINGS
Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor
Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders
Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel
NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS
Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed