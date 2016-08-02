Fast Trade MT4

4.8

This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set the automatic closure by equity, all positions will be closed automatically once this level is reached. If you are trading actively, the "hot keys" are available. They allow to quickly open a position of a certain type, close positions of a certain type or all at once.


Features

  • Works on any account type and broker.
  • Easy and intuitive interface.
  • Can be moved around the workspace and placed in any convenient location.
  • When restarted, stores its location and entered parameters.
  • Consumes minimal CPU resources.
  • "Hot keys" - You can assign any hot keys for opening/closing position/positions, except those that are predefined in the terminal.
  • Instant reaction of the program to pressing the "Hot keys"

Attention: The panel does not work in the strategy tester due to technical limitations!

You can download the demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750950


Reviews 6
Unlimited888
45
Unlimited888 2020.06.13 04:25 
 

Works excelent, just as expected, an incredible powerfull tool for scalping. Great communication with the developer. Thanks Alexey!

kfarrel6
31
kfarrel6 2018.05.30 03:24 
 

Exactly what I needed to open up multiple trades with hot keys, plus great communication from the author when I needed help setting up the panel.

edmoncosta
19
edmoncosta 2018.05.06 23:18 
 

So powerful, the panel is so confortable and contains a lot of options. It works perfectly for my scalping!

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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Fast Trade MT5
Alexey Valeev
5 (2)
Utilities
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
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book3618
19
book3618 2020.11.07 10:33 
 

good

Alexey Valeev
8145
Reply from developer Alexey Valeev 2020.11.07 11:34
Thank you.
Unlimited888
45
Unlimited888 2020.06.13 04:25 
 

Works excelent, just as expected, an incredible powerfull tool for scalping. Great communication with the developer. Thanks Alexey!

kfarrel6
31
kfarrel6 2018.05.30 03:24 
 

Exactly what I needed to open up multiple trades with hot keys, plus great communication from the author when I needed help setting up the panel.

edmoncosta
19
edmoncosta 2018.05.06 23:18 
 

So powerful, the panel is so confortable and contains a lot of options. It works perfectly for my scalping!

Hopenduta
20
Hopenduta 2018.02.21 13:35 
 

Great panel Man, its fast and convenient just what i need for my trading. And the author is really helpful incase of any difficulty. Thanks again.

Tarsa Hidayat
686
Tarsa Hidayat 2017.08.03 13:55 
 

BEST PANEL

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