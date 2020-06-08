The indicator shows buy and sell signals.

The "CounterTrend 4" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.

Features:

The CounterTrend 4 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System.

Signals based on the daily trading range.

The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.

This is a leading indicator.

It works on any instruments.

Time Frames: M1/ M5/ M15/ M30 / H1 / H4

How to trade with CounterTrend 4

The trading signals of CounterTrend 4 System are clear and easy to trade! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders.

As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will reverse the direction. So a trader can act immediately.

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history.

The indicator does not wait on the reaction of a new candle, but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles

The CounterTrend 4 indicator is used to trigger counter trend trades.

MetaTrader 5 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50812