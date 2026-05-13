The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard

Monitor every symbol and every timeframe with your favourite indicators from a single chart. The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard gives you a complete multi-symbol, multi-indicator, multi-timeframe view — all in one clean, draggable panel.

Stop flipping between charts. See RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, ATR, volume, and more across all your instruments at a glance. Colour-coded signals show you exactly where the opportunities are, and smart alerts tell you when conditions change — so you never miss a setup again.

Use an indicator thats not in the dashboard? Message me and I'll see if I can easily add it for you!

=== WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS DASHBOARD ===

• See up to 30 symbols and 8 indicators simultaneously on one chart

• Every column is independently configurable — choose any indicator on any timeframe

• Colour-coded cells instantly highlight bullish, bearish, overbought, and oversold conditions

• Smart alerts with per-cell and per-column mute controls — no more alert spam

• Drag it anywhere on your chart — fully repositionable

• Works with any symbols your broker offers — forex, indices, commodities, crypto

• Pull symbols automatically from Market Watch or define your own list

• Lightweight staggered updates — won't slow down your terminal


=== 17 BUILT-IN INDICATORS ===

Configure up to 8 columns, each showing any of these indicators on any timeframe:


MOMENTUM & OSCILLATORS:

• RSI — Value with colour-coded overbought/oversold zones (customisable levels)

• MACD — Histogram direction with signal line cross detection

• Stochastic — %K/%D values with overbought/oversold highlighting

• CCI — Value with high/low zone colouring

• Williams %R — Value with configurable OB/OS levels


TREND:

• ADX — Trend strength with directional bias (BULL/BEAR/WEAK labels)

• Moving Average Bias — Distance from MA as percentage (e.g. +1.2% above 200 EMA)

• MA Crossover — LONG/SHORT signal with bars-since-cross counter (e.g. "LONG 5b")

• Ichimoku Cloud — Full state: BULL/BEAR/CLOUD with Tenkan/Kijun cross (T>K / T<K)

• Parabolic SAR — LONG/SHORT flip detection


VOLATILITY & RANGE:

• ATR — Current value plus real-time bar expansion multiple (e.g. "5.8p 0.3x" = 5.8 pips ATR, current bar is 0.3x ATR)

• Bollinger Bands — Position within bands as percentage, with upper/lower proximity alerts

• Average Daily Range % — How much of today's ADR has been used

• Average Weekly Range % — Weekly range consumption

• Average Monthly Range % — Monthly range consumption


VOLUME:

• Money Flow Index — Value with OB/OS detection

• Relative Volume — Current volume vs average with HIGH/ABOVE/NORM/LOW labels and volume multiple


=== SMART ALERT SYSTEM ===

Every single indicator can trigger alerts. You control exactly what alerts you and what stays silent:


• MASTER MUTE — One-click toggle to silence everything (LED indicator in title bar)

• COLUMN MUTE — Mute all alerts for an entire indicator column at once

• CELL MUTE — Mute individual symbol/indicator combinations

• Visual mute dots on every cell and column header show alert status at a glance


Alert delivery options:

• Popup alerts

• Sound alerts

• Push notifications to your phone


Alert triggers are intelligent — each indicator has its own logic:

• RSI/Stochastic/WPR/MFI: Alert when entering overbought or oversold zone

• MACD: Alert on histogram direction change

• Bollinger Bands: Alert when price approaches a band (configurable proximity %)

• MA Bias: Alert when distance from MA exceeds threshold

• MA Cross: Alert on crossover

• ATR: Alert when current bar exceeds a multiple of ATR (catch explosive moves)

• ADR/AWR/AMR: Alert when range consumption exceeds your threshold

• Ichimoku/SAR: Alert on state change (trend flip)

• Volume: Alert on volume regime change (normal → high, etc.)

• ADX: Alert on trend strength shift


=== CLICK-TO-CHART ===

Click any cell in the dashboard to instantly open that symbol on that timeframe:

• Open New Chart — launches a separate chart window

• Change Current Chart — switches your active chart to that symbol/timeframe

• Or turn it off if you prefer click-free operation


=== LIVE vs LAST CLOSED MODE ===

Choose how the dashboard calculates values:

• LIVE MODE — Reads the current forming candle for real-time updates

• LAST CLOSED MODE — Reads only the last completed candle for stable, confirmed signals that won't repaint


The active mode is always displayed in the title bar so you know exactly what you're looking at.


=== FULLY CUSTOMISABLE ===

Every aspect of the dashboard can be configured:


LAYOUT:

• Font name and size (6-14pt) — the dashboard auto-scales perfectly

• Customisable title text

• Starting position on chart

• Update interval and symbols-per-cycle for performance tuning


COLOURS:

• Title bar, headers, even/odd row backgrounds

• Bullish, bearish, neutral, and warning colours

• Border/separator colour

• Alert mute icon colours


INDICATORS:

• Every indicator has full parameter control (periods, levels, methods)

• MA types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

• All threshold levels are adjustable

• Range lookback periods configurable


=== HOW TO USE IT ===

1. Drop the indicator on any chart

2. It automatically loads symbols from your Market Watch (or use a custom list)

3. Configure your 8 columns — pick any indicator and any timeframe for each

4. Enable alerts for the conditions you care about

5. Mute the ones you don't — per cell, per column, or master mute

6. Drag the dashboard to your preferred position

7. Trade with full market awareness from a single screen

Perfect for:

• Scalpers scanning multiple pairs for RSI/Stochastic extremes

• Swing traders monitoring trend alignment across timeframes

• Range traders watching Bollinger Band and ADR% levels

• News traders tracking ATR expansion and volume spikes

• Anyone who wants to stop flipping between 20 charts


=== INPUTS SUMMARY ===

Dashboard: Title, position, update speed, font, click action, live/closed mode

Symbols: Custom list or auto Market Watch, up to 30 symbols

Columns: 8 independent slots — any indicator + any timeframe

RSI: Period, OB/OS levels, applied price

MACD: Fast/slow EMA, signal period

Stochastic: K, D, slowing, OB/OS levels

CCI: Period, high/low levels

ADX: Period, trend threshold

Bollinger Bands: Period, deviation, alert proximity %

Moving Average: Period, method (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), alert distance %

MA Crossover: Fast/slow periods, method

ATR: Period, alert bar multiple

ADR/AWR/AMR: Lookback periods, alert thresholds

Williams %R: Period, OB/OS levels

MFI: Period, OB/OS levels

Volume: Average lookback, alert multiple, regime thresholds

Parabolic SAR: Step, maximum

Ichimoku: Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou periods

Alerts: Enable/disable, popup, sound, push notification

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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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