Monitor every symbol and every timeframe with your favourite indicators from a single chart. The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard gives you a complete multi-symbol, multi-indicator, multi-timeframe view — all in one clean, draggable panel.

Stop flipping between charts. See RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, ATR, volume, and more across all your instruments at a glance. Colour-coded signals show you exactly where the opportunities are, and smart alerts tell you when conditions change — so you never miss a setup again.

Use an indicator thats not in the dashboard? Message me and I'll see if I can easily add it for you!

=== WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS DASHBOARD ===



• See up to 30 symbols and 8 indicators simultaneously on one chart

• Every column is independently configurable — choose any indicator on any timeframe

• Colour-coded cells instantly highlight bullish, bearish, overbought, and oversold conditions

• Smart alerts with per-cell and per-column mute controls — no more alert spam

• Drag it anywhere on your chart — fully repositionable

• Works with any symbols your broker offers — forex, indices, commodities, crypto

• Pull symbols automatically from Market Watch or define your own list

• Lightweight staggered updates — won't slow down your terminal



=== 17 BUILT-IN INDICATORS ===



Configure up to 8 columns, each showing any of these indicators on any timeframe:

MOMENTUM & OSCILLATORS:

• RSI — Value with colour-coded overbought/oversold zones (customisable levels)

• MACD — Histogram direction with signal line cross detection

• Stochastic — %K/%D values with overbought/oversold highlighting

• CCI — Value with high/low zone colouring

• Williams %R — Value with configurable OB/OS levels

TREND:

• ADX — Trend strength with directional bias (BULL/BEAR/WEAK labels)

• Moving Average Bias — Distance from MA as percentage (e.g. +1.2% above 200 EMA)

• MA Crossover — LONG/SHORT signal with bars-since-cross counter (e.g. "LONG 5b")

• Ichimoku Cloud — Full state: BULL/BEAR/CLOUD with Tenkan/Kijun cross (T>K / T<K)

• Parabolic SAR — LONG/SHORT flip detection

VOLATILITY & RANGE:

• ATR — Current value plus real-time bar expansion multiple (e.g. "5.8p 0.3x" = 5.8 pips ATR, current bar is 0.3x ATR)

• Bollinger Bands — Position within bands as percentage, with upper/lower proximity alerts

• Average Daily Range % — How much of today's ADR has been used

• Average Weekly Range % — Weekly range consumption

• Average Monthly Range % — Monthly range consumption

VOLUME:

• Money Flow Index — Value with OB/OS detection

• Relative Volume — Current volume vs average with HIGH/ABOVE/NORM/LOW labels and volume multiple



=== SMART ALERT SYSTEM ===



Every single indicator can trigger alerts. You control exactly what alerts you and what stays silent:

• MASTER MUTE — One-click toggle to silence everything (LED indicator in title bar)

• COLUMN MUTE — Mute all alerts for an entire indicator column at once

• CELL MUTE — Mute individual symbol/indicator combinations

• Visual mute dots on every cell and column header show alert status at a glance

Alert delivery options:

• Popup alerts

• Sound alerts

• Push notifications to your phone

Alert triggers are intelligent — each indicator has its own logic:

• RSI/Stochastic/WPR/MFI: Alert when entering overbought or oversold zone

• MACD: Alert on histogram direction change

• Bollinger Bands: Alert when price approaches a band (configurable proximity %)

• MA Bias: Alert when distance from MA exceeds threshold

• MA Cross: Alert on crossover

• ATR: Alert when current bar exceeds a multiple of ATR (catch explosive moves)

• ADR/AWR/AMR: Alert when range consumption exceeds your threshold

• Ichimoku/SAR: Alert on state change (trend flip)

• Volume: Alert on volume regime change (normal → high, etc.)

• ADX: Alert on trend strength shift



=== CLICK-TO-CHART ===



Click any cell in the dashboard to instantly open that symbol on that timeframe:

• Open New Chart — launches a separate chart window

• Change Current Chart — switches your active chart to that symbol/timeframe

• Or turn it off if you prefer click-free operation



=== LIVE vs LAST CLOSED MODE ===



Choose how the dashboard calculates values:

• LIVE MODE — Reads the current forming candle for real-time updates

• LAST CLOSED MODE — Reads only the last completed candle for stable, confirmed signals that won't repaint

The active mode is always displayed in the title bar so you know exactly what you're looking at.



=== FULLY CUSTOMISABLE ===



Every aspect of the dashboard can be configured:

LAYOUT:

• Font name and size (6-14pt) — the dashboard auto-scales perfectly

• Customisable title text

• Starting position on chart

• Update interval and symbols-per-cycle for performance tuning

COLOURS:

• Title bar, headers, even/odd row backgrounds

• Bullish, bearish, neutral, and warning colours

• Border/separator colour

• Alert mute icon colours

INDICATORS:

• Every indicator has full parameter control (periods, levels, methods)

• MA types: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

• All threshold levels are adjustable

• Range lookback periods configurable



=== HOW TO USE IT ===



1. Drop the indicator on any chart

2. It automatically loads symbols from your Market Watch (or use a custom list)

3. Configure your 8 columns — pick any indicator and any timeframe for each

4. Enable alerts for the conditions you care about

5. Mute the ones you don't — per cell, per column, or master mute

6. Drag the dashboard to your preferred position

7. Trade with full market awareness from a single screen

Perfect for:

• Scalpers scanning multiple pairs for RSI/Stochastic extremes

• Swing traders monitoring trend alignment across timeframes

• Range traders watching Bollinger Band and ADR% levels

• News traders tracking ATR expansion and volume spikes

• Anyone who wants to stop flipping between 20 charts



=== INPUTS SUMMARY ===



Dashboard: Title, position, update speed, font, click action, live/closed mode

Symbols: Custom list or auto Market Watch, up to 30 symbols

Columns: 8 independent slots — any indicator + any timeframe

RSI: Period, OB/OS levels, applied price

MACD: Fast/slow EMA, signal period

Stochastic: K, D, slowing, OB/OS levels

CCI: Period, high/low levels

ADX: Period, trend threshold

Bollinger Bands: Period, deviation, alert proximity %

Moving Average: Period, method (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), alert distance %

MA Crossover: Fast/slow periods, method

ATR: Period, alert bar multiple

ADR/AWR/AMR: Lookback periods, alert thresholds

Williams %R: Period, OB/OS levels

MFI: Period, OB/OS levels

Volume: Average lookback, alert multiple, regime thresholds

Parabolic SAR: Step, maximum

Ichimoku: Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou periods

Alerts: Enable/disable, popup, sound, push notification