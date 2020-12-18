Super Candle Close Timer with volume control

Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not:

- Volume control:                        the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the previous candle.
- Clock position control:              it can be placed above or below the bid line and adjust horizontally or vertically, as well as its size.
- Blink before candle close:        the counter will blink a few seconds before the candle closes to alert the trader. The seconds are configurable.
- Sound alert:                              the counter will emit a sound (which can be customized), a few seconds before the candle closes to alert the trader. The custom sound files must be placed in the "Sounds" folder of the platform and write same name in the settings.
- Volume Window:                       reports the volume (number of contracts) carried by the current candle and the previous one. For this, the volume window must be installed (default metatrader indicator).


Settings:

TimeFrame Volume:                                    It indicates the timeframe in which the indicator must control the volume for the change of color of the counter.
Color change if Volume is higher:                Activates or deactivates the color change of the counter in case the volume of the current candle is higher than the last one.
Color change:                                              Changes the color that the counter should take if the volume is higher.

Color Clock Default:                                    Default color of the counter.
Clock Position:                                            Position of the counter, above or below the Bid line.
Points Away From Line (Vertical):               Fine tune of the vertical position of the counter.
Ponts Away From Price (Horizontal):          Fine tune of the horizontal position of the counter.
Font Size:                                                   Changes the size of the counter.

Blinking before closing:                              Make blink the counter few seconds before candle closes.
Blink Seconds:                                            Set the seconds before candle close to start blink.
Color flicker:                                              Counter color during blinking.

TimeFrame for Sound Alert:                       Timeframe control for the candle close sound alert. This is usefull if you often change the timeframe in the same chart. That avoids unnecessary sound alerts of other timeframes.
Activate Wav Sound before closing:            Activate sound alert before candle closes.
(Seconds Before) for sound:                       Set the seconds before candle closes for the sound alert.
File Wav:                                                    Default sound file. You can choose another ".wav" sound. Other files must be placed before in the "Sounds" folder of your MT4 platform.

(Data Volume) in Volume Window:              Shows current and previous candle Volume details in the Volume window. For this option you must have the default Volume indicator of your MT4 platfomr installed.
Font Size Volume:                                      Tamaño de la fuente para mostrar.
Color Volume Default:                                Font size.



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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Indicator that alerts by push  notification to the mobile phone or by alert on the platform of the touch of the candle with the selected average. The alarm can be set to receive "x" seconds before the candle closes. Specially suitable for those who cannot or want to spend a lot of time in front of the screens to see a movement start from a moving average and therefore miss the movement. You can configure any average method and the time to receive the alert before the candle closes.
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Ok, let's go :) Never again open a trade exceeding your risk with this ea. Settings: Corner Boton: Here you can chose where to place the panel. Position X Position Y: Both are to fine the position Width buttons: Here you can chose the width of the buttons. Heigt buttons: To chose the high of the buttons. Font Size: Changes the font size. Border color: to change the border color of the buttons. Reverse color: to change color of the Reverse button. Partial color: to change color of the Partial but
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