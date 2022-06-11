Reversal High Low

Inficator MT4 : HiLo

Objective : Find Support and Resistance zone





How to set up Indicator HiLo:

1. Indicators type multi time frame are MN1 W1 D1 H4.

2. Customize for use MN1 only or W1 only or D1 only or H4 only or open all.

3. We use MN1 and W1 for set to Key level.

4. For Close price or Open price to high price set for Resistance zone.

5. For Close price or Open price to Low price set for Support zone.





How to trade for success :

Entry point : Buy / Long position

1. Price bid hit the first time Support zone you can entry order Buy and stop loss when price break support zone 10 pips.

2. Take profit you can consider for 38.2 - 61.8% of High to Low.





Entry point : Sell / Short position

1. Price bid hit the first time Resistance zone you can entry order Sell and stop loss when price break support zone 10 pips.

2. Take profit you can consider for 38.2 - 61.8% of Low to High.





Good luck everyone.



