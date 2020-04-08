Twenty Days MT4

The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money".

To analyze the medium-term trend, the ICT offers an analysis based on twenty-day levels.

The indicator builds levels, while showing the turning points with arrows. An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods. You do not have to change the indicator settings when changing the period, which greatly facilitates the work.

Levels are not displayed on weekly and higher charts. The levels are also not displayed on periods M1 and M5.

ICT recommends using the analysis of twenty-day levels to determine the direction of the medium-term movement. It is always necessary to take into account the direction of the trend at these levels for successful trading.

The indicator highlights the main trend direction with a thicker line. To avoid premature entry into the market, the indicator changes the color of the extremes, but does not change the width of the trend lines until the range changes.

In the indicator settings, you can select the arrow symbol code, the number of candles displayed, colors and styles.


