Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis Indicator Strategy Guide

Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
Strategy & Functionality Guide
Introduction
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed specifically for trading stock indices. Unlike forex pairs that trade 24/5, stock indices have defined trading sessions with official open and close times. This indicator filters all calculations to focus on official session data, providing cleaner statistics and more relevant price levels.
Why Session-Based Analysis Matters
Most brokers provide continuous price feeds for indices, including overnight data. However, the official cash market session is where institutional activity occurs. This indicator:
- Calculates moving averages using only session candles
- Tracks highs/lows within session boundaries
- Provides separate session vs daily statistics
- Analyses gap behaviour based on session closes
Core Features
Price Level Lines
Session Levels:
- Today's Open - The opening price of the current session
- Previous Close - Yesterday's session closing price
- Previous Session High/Low - Yesterday's session extremes
Daily Levels:
- Previous Daily High/Low - D1 candle extremes (may differ from session if overnight moves occurred)
Weekly Levels:
- Last Week High/Low - Key weekly support/resistance
Dynamic Levels:
- Today's High/Low - Updates throughout the session
- Globex High/Low - Pre-market range (optional)
Session Markers
- Vertical lines at session open and close
- Numbered candles from session open (1, 2, 3...)
- Bar 18 highlighted (statistically significant point)
Bias Detection
Identifies market control based on consecutive strong closes:
- "Bulls in Control" - Multiple bullish candles closing near highs
- "Bears in Control" - Multiple bearish candles closing near lows
- "Potential Range" - No clear directional pattern
Session Moving Average
A moving average calculated using only session candles, ignoring overnight data that would distort the calculation.
Understanding Gaps
Stock indices gap between sessions. The difference between yesterday's close and today's open creates opportunities:
- Gap Up: Today opens above yesterday's close
- Gap Down: Today opens below yesterday's close
Gaps often act as magnets - price frequently returns to "fill" the gap. The statistics panel shows historically how often gaps fill.
Gap Size Significance
The indicator expresses gap size as a percentage of Average Daily Range (ADR):
- Small gap (<20% ADR): More likely to fill
- Medium gap (20-40% ADR): Moderate fill probability
- Large gap (>40% ADR): May indicate news; less predictable
Statistics Panel Sections
TODAYS BIAS
=== TODAYS BIAS ===
Bulls in Control
Bullish Moving Average
What it shows:
- Current directional bias based on candle patterns
- Price position relative to session MA
How to use:
- "Bulls in Control" (green): Favour buying dips, holding longs
- "Bears in Control" (red): Favour selling rallies, holding shorts
- "Potential Range": Consider range-bound strategies
- Strongest signals when bias and MA direction agree
D1 BARS
=== D1 BARS ===
Bull: 43 (43.0%)
Bear: 34 (34.0%)
Inside: 13 (13.0%)
Outside: 10 (10.0%)
Streak: 3 Bear
ADR(14): 221.13
Definitions:
- Bull: Higher high AND higher low than previous day
- Bear: Lower high AND lower low than previous day
- Inside: Range contained within previous day
- Outside: Range exceeds previous day both directions
- Streak: Consecutive days of same type
- ADR: Average Daily Range
How to use:
- Bull% exceeding Bear% indicates uptrend
- Inside days precede breakouts
- Long streaks suggest overextension
- ADR sets realistic profit targets
SESSION
=== SESSION ===
Bull: 37 (37.0%)
Bear: 45 (45.0%)
Inside: 7 (7.0%)
Outside: 8 (8.0%)
Streak: 2 Bull
ASR(14): 208.62
Same analysis as D1 but using only session data. ASR (Average Session Range) is typically smaller than ADR and more relevant for intraday targets.
SESSION GAP STATS
=== SESSION GAP STATS === Today: Down 28.80 % of Sess ADR: 14% % of Daily ADR: 13% Avg Gap Up: 82.35 Avg Gap Down: 86.00 Gap Ups Closed: 65% (39/60) Gap Downs Closed: 63% (25/40)
What it shows:
- Today's gap direction and size in points
- Gap size as percentage of ADR
- Historical average gap sizes
- Percentage of gaps that filled during session
How to use:
- Compare today's gap to average
- High close % favours gap fade trades
- Small gaps fill more reliably than large gaps
SIMILAR GAP +/-X%
=== SIMILAR GAP +/-15% (24) ===
Similar Gaps Closed: 79%
Avg Gap Close: Candle 8
Hit Prev Sess High: 67% (16/24)
Hit Prev Sess Low: 42% (10/24)
Hit Prev Daily High: 58% (14/24)
Hit Prev Daily Low: 38% (9/24)
Hit Globex High: 54% (13/24)
Hit Globex Low: 46% (11/24)
This section finds historical days with gaps similar to today (same direction, within ±15% of gap size as % of ADR).
What it shows:
- Number of matching days found
- What percentage of similar gaps filled
- Average candle number when gap filled
- Percentage that reached each key level
How to use:
This is powerful for probability-based trading:
- 80%+ gap close rate = high probability fade
- Avg Gap Close tells you WHEN to expect the fill
- "Hit" percentages show which levels are likely targets
- Low "Hit" percentage = don't expect that level today
Example: Similar gaps show 79% closed by candle 8. If you're at candle 12 with no fill, odds are decreasing.
OPEN INSIDE/ABOVE/BELOW
=== OPEN BELOW (12) ===
Hit Prev Sess High: 0% (0/12)
Hit Prev Sess Low: 42% (5/12)
Hit Prev Daily High: 0% (0/12)
Hit Prev Daily Low: 67% (8/12)
Hit Prev Close: 17% (2/12)
Hit Globex High: 8% (1/12)
Hit Globex Low: 58% (7/12)
Analyses based on where today opened relative to yesterday's session range:
- OPEN INSIDE: Between yesterday's high and low
- OPEN ABOVE: Above yesterday's session high
- OPEN BELOW: Below yesterday's session low
How to use:
Open position is a powerful filter:
- OPEN BELOW with 0% Hit Prev Sess High = don't hold longs expecting new highs
- OPEN ABOVE with low Hit Prev Sess Low = pullbacks may be shallow
- Use "Hit" percentages to set realistic targets
SIMILAR GAP + OPEN
=== SIMILAR GAP + OPEN (8) ===
Similar Gaps Closed: 88%
Avg Gap Close: Candle 6
Hit Prev Sess High: 25% (2/8)
Hit Prev Sess Low: 75% (6/8)
Hit Prev Daily High: 13% (1/8)
Hit Prev Daily Low: 88% (7/8)
Hit Prev Close: 50% (4/8)
Hit Globex High: 25% (2/8)
Hit Globex Low: 75% (6/8)
The most refined analysis - combines BOTH similar gap AND same open position. This finds the most directly comparable historical days.
How to use:
Smaller sample size but highest relevance:
- 88% gap closed = very high probability fade
- Candle 6 average = expect fill within 30 minutes (M5)
- 75% hit previous session low = likely target
- 25% hit previous session high = don't expect it
The Bar 18 Concept
Statistical analysis shows that by bar 18 (approximately 90 minutes on M5), the market has typically established 80% of its daily range. The indicator highlights bar 18 to alert you when this threshold approaches. There is a high probability that the daily high or low is already established at this point.
Trading implication: After bar 18, extreme new highs or lows become less probable. Fade moves toward new extremes after this point.
Reading Probability Data
When interpreting "Hit" percentages:
- 70%+ = High probability, expect this level to be reached
- 50-70% = Moderate probability, possible but not certain
- 30-50% = Lower probability, don't rely on it
- <30% = Unlikely, don't expect this level today
Always compare the sample size (number in parentheses). Larger samples provide more reliable statistics.
Trading Strategies
Strategy 1: High-Probability Gap Fade
Setup:
- Similar Gaps Closed 70%+
- SIMILAR GAP + OPEN confirms with similar or higher percentage
- Bias not strongly against fade direction
Entry:
- Gap up: Short near open or after small push higher
- Gap down: Long near open or after small dip
Target: Previous close (gap fill)
Stop: Beyond Globex high/low or today's extreme
Management: Use Avg Gap Close candle as timing guide. If gap usually fills by candle 8 and you're at candle 15, consider exiting.
Strategy 2: Trend Day Recognition
Setup:
- Large gap (>30% ADR)
- Bias matches gap direction
- Open position is ABOVE (gap up) or BELOW (gap down)
- Similar Gap + Open shows LOW gap close % (<40%)
Entry: Trade with gap direction after pullback to session MA
Target:
- Gap up: Previous daily high
- Gap down: Previous daily low
- Check "Hit" percentages to confirm probability
Stop: Below MA or day's low/high
Strategy 3: Bar 18 Range Fade
Setup:
- Bar 18 approaching
- Note current session high and low
- Calculate if 80% of ASR achieved
Entry: Fade moves toward new extremes after bar 18
Rationale: New extremes after 80% range completion are statistically less probable.
Strategy 4: Weekly Level Bounce
Setup:
- Price approaches last week's high or low
- D1 BARS shows current trend context
- Rejection candle pattern at level
Entry: Fade at weekly level with confirmation
Target: Previous close or today's open
Stop: Beyond weekly level by 0.5x ASR
Strategy 5: Open Position Edge
Setup:
- Check OPEN section for strong edge
- Example: OPEN BELOW shows 0% Hit Prev Sess High
Entry:
- If 0% hit upside target, short any rally with confidence
- If high % hit downside target, target that level for shorts
Rationale: Historical data shows what's realistic for this type of day.
Combining Multiple Factors
The strongest trades occur when multiple factors align:
- Gap Analysis: What does Similar Gap say about fill probability?
- Open Position: Does this support or contradict?
- Combined Data: What does Similar Gap + Open show?
- Current Bias: Is intraday momentum aligned?
- Key Levels: Which levels have high "Hit" probability?
Example Setup:
- Gap down 14% ADR
- Similar Gaps: 82% closed, avg candle 7
- Open Below previous range
- Similar Gap + Open: 88% closed, 75% hit previous daily low
- Bias: Bears in Control
Trade: Short rallies, target previous daily low, expect gap fill within 35 minutes. Don't expect yesterday's high to be reached.
Strategy Tester Usage
Enable screenshots to capture each session for pattern study. Filenames include:
- Gap direction and size
- Open position
- Whether ADR was achieved
This allows sorting screenshots to study specific patterns (e.g., all gap-down days that opened below range).
Best Practices
- Set session times correctly - This is critical for accurate statistics
- Use appropriate sample size - 100 days balances relevance with sample size
- Consider sample size in statistics - 8 matching days is less reliable than 30
- Don't fight strong statistics - If 0% of similar days hit a level, don't expect it today
- Use toggle buttons - Hide irrelevant levels to reduce chart clutter
- Combine multiple factors - Strongest edges come from confluence
- Respect Bar 18 - Range expansion after this point is less common
- Adjust Similar Gap Range - 15% is default; increase for more matches, decrease for stricter matching
Glossary
- ADR: Average Daily Range (D1 candle high-low)
- ASR: Average Session Range (session high-low only)
- Gap: Difference between today's open and yesterday's close
- Gap Fill/Close: Price returns to previous close
- Globex: Pre-market/overnight session
- Inside Day: Range within previous day's range
- Outside Day: Range exceeds previous day both directions
- Session: Official trading hours (excluding overnight)