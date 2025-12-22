Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons

The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface.

Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with instant execution capabilities, real-time profit/loss monitoring, and comprehensive trade management features. The tool is fully compatible with the MT4 Strategy Tester, allowing you to practice your trading strategy and refine your approach without risking real capital.

Full manual for the tool is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601

Key Features

Visual Trade Planning

      Interactive drag-and-drop entry, stop loss, and take profit lines

      Colour-coded risk/reward zones that update in real-time as you adjust your trade parameters

      ATR-based automatic stop loss calculation for volatility-adjusted position sizing

      Configurable risk/reward ratio with visual representation

      Support for both market orders and pending orders (limit/stop) based on entry line position

Intelligent Position Sizing

      Risk as a percentage of account balance or fixed monetary amount

      Real-time lot size calculation that updates as you move your stop loss

      Adjustable risk with convenient up/down buttons or direct input

      Automatic lot normalisation to your broker's specifications

One-Click Trade Execution

      Instant market order execution with pre-calculated position size

      Automatic pending order placement when entry is set away from current price

      Market Order mode toggle for instant execution at current price

      Visual confirmation before trade placement

Comprehensive Trade Management

      Move to Breakeven button for individual trades

      Breakeven Average function for multiple positions

      Partial close functionality with customisable percentage

      Close All positions button for quick exit

      Close Most Profitable position for scaling out winners

Real-Time Trade Monitoring

      Live profit/loss display on the control panel

      Individual trade P/L labels on the chart

      SL/TP amount labels showing potential loss/profit at each level

      Average price line for multiple positions in the same direction

      Smart label grouping to prevent cluttered charts

Strategy Tester Compatibility

      Full functionality in MT4 Visual Strategy Tester

      Draggable panel for repositioning during testing

      Adjustable SL/TP lines on open orders for testing trade management

      Practice your strategy without risking real money

Advantages & Benefits

For Risk Management

      Never risk more than you intend - automatic position sizing ensures consistent risk per trade

      Visual risk/reward zones make it easy to assess trade quality before execution

      ATR-based stops adapt to market volatility automatically

      Protect your capital with breakeven and partial close features

For Trade Execution

      Eliminate calculation errors with automated lot size computation

      Execute trades faster with one-click order placement

      Reduce emotional trading by planning entries visually before committing

      Seamless support for both market and pending orders

For Trade Management

      Manage multiple positions efficiently with average price tracking

      Lock in profits quickly with instant breakeven functionality

      Scale out of winning trades with partial close feature

      Monitor all positions at a glance with real-time P/L display

For Strategy Development

      Test your trading strategy in the Strategy Tester before going live

      Practice trade management techniques without financial risk

      Refine your entry and exit timing using historical data

      Build confidence in your approach before committing real capital


