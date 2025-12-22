Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons

LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69!



The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface.

Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with instant execution capabilities, real-time profit/loss monitoring, and comprehensive trade management features. The tool is fully compatible with the MT4 Strategy Tester, allowing you to practice your trading strategy and refine your approach without risking real capital.

Full manual for the tool is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601

Key Features

Visual Trade Planning

• Interactive drag-and-drop entry, stop loss, and take profit lines

• Colour-coded risk/reward zones that update in real-time as you adjust your trade parameters

• ATR-based automatic stop loss calculation for volatility-adjusted position sizing

• Configurable risk/reward ratio with visual representation

• Support for both market orders and pending orders (limit/stop) based on entry line position

Intelligent Position Sizing

• Risk as a percentage of account balance or fixed monetary amount

• Real-time lot size calculation that updates as you move your stop loss

• Adjustable risk with convenient up/down buttons or direct input

• Automatic lot normalisation to your broker's specifications

One-Click Trade Execution

• Instant market order execution with pre-calculated position size

• Automatic pending order placement when entry is set away from current price

• Market Order mode toggle for instant execution at current price

• Visual confirmation before trade placement

Comprehensive Trade Management

• Move to Breakeven button for individual trades

• Breakeven Average function for multiple positions

• Partial close functionality with customisable percentage

• Close All positions button for quick exit

• Close Most Profitable position for scaling out winners

Real-Time Trade Monitoring

• Live profit/loss display on the control panel

• Individual trade P/L labels on the chart

• SL/TP amount labels showing potential loss/profit at each level

• Average price line for multiple positions in the same direction

• Smart label grouping to prevent cluttered charts

Strategy Tester Compatibility

• Full functionality in MT4 Visual Strategy Tester

• Draggable panel for repositioning during testing

• Adjustable SL/TP lines on open orders for testing trade management

• Practice your strategy without risking real money

Advantages & Benefits

For Risk Management

• Never risk more than you intend - automatic position sizing ensures consistent risk per trade

• Visual risk/reward zones make it easy to assess trade quality before execution

• ATR-based stops adapt to market volatility automatically

• Protect your capital with breakeven and partial close features

For Trade Execution

• Eliminate calculation errors with automated lot size computation

• Execute trades faster with one-click order placement

• Reduce emotional trading by planning entries visually before committing

• Seamless support for both market and pending orders

For Trade Management

• Manage multiple positions efficiently with average price tracking

• Lock in profits quickly with instant breakeven functionality

• Scale out of winning trades with partial close feature

• Monitor all positions at a glance with real-time P/L display

For Strategy Development

• Test your trading strategy in the Strategy Tester before going live

• Practice trade management techniques without financial risk

• Refine your entry and exit timing using historical data

• Build confidence in your approach before committing real capital