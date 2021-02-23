RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard

5

The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade.

You can use it in two ways:

1. Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or reversal is due soon.

2. Use one time frame (your favourite to trade) and multiple RSI levels to show you the strength of the extension of RSI on that time frame. This is a great strategy for taking mean reversion trades when price has pushed very hard in one direction for too long and the market is due a profit take move. In the example screenshot you can see the H4 RSI is extended on 2 pairs beyond the 25 level which is much further than typical price action so a good opportunity to go long.

The dashboard will alert you to extended conditions (overbought and oversold) at levels of your choice when a candle closes on the chosen time frame. You can have 6 seperate RSIs monitored at once. Each one you can select the time frame, type and overbought and oversold levels for independently.

MT5 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66307

You can see instantly the condition of any currency pair and selct those that look ready for a pullback or reversal. Alerts on the dashboard show in the relevant colour to indicate whether it is a good buy (green) or sell (red) opportunity. You can also select which time frames to receive alerts on independently so if you just want to enter when M15 is extended you can select to only recive alerts for that time frame.

The dashboard is designed to sit on it's own chart with no other indicators and can be put on any pair or timeframe. It is designed to simply sit in the background and just alert you every time an RSI of your choosing gets to the levels of your choice.

Why is it called the RSI / TDI Dashboard?

The TDI is a popular indicator and used by many traders including those that follow Steve Mauro (BTMM) who uses it consistently. The signal line in the TDI is actually just an RSI line set to Median price and this dashboard allows you to mimic the TDI line almost exactly. This means you can use it to monitor potential shark fin entries in line with that strategy.

Input Settings:

  • Box Sizing: Adjust the isze of the dashboard and the font size.
  • Pairs List: Select the instruments you want to trade. Pre-loaded with all major and minor pairs.
  • Pairs Suffix/Prefix: If your broker uses a prefix or suffix you can enter it in these boxes so the dashboard matches your symbols list.
  • RSI Alerts: Get pop-up, email or push notifications for your selected RSI time frames.
  • RSI Settings: Select the time frame, RSI period, Price type and levels for the alerts.

RSI Compliments Any Strategy:

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is commonly used by pullback and reversal traders to show when a currency pair has pushed hard and is due to either pull back (profit take) or reverse completely in the opposite direction. It is a great confirmation indicator and can be used in any strategy to help confirm price action reversal patterns.

Using RSI Dashboard On It's Own:

You can use the dashboard as a stand alone system and take entries on pairs as they get over extended across multiple time frames.

For example:
Use a multi-timeframe entry method. Wait for multiple time frames to become overbought or oversold (e.g. H4, H1, M15) then enter when a lower timeframe also becomes extended. The more timeframes you have in the same colour the more over-extended it is in one direction and the more likely it is to pullback or reverse.

Or as stated above enter only when your favourite timeframe (mine is H4) is extended beyond a specific level (75 is great) and then enter on a lower time frame when price looks like reversing.

Reviews 6
Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2024.03.22 15:09 
 

amazing tools!

kabanooo
30
kabanooo 2023.12.12 12:42 
 

Ten wskaźnik to mistrzostwo świata, dużo czasu zaoszczędzonego no i pracy żeby wszystko osobno sprawdzać... Łatwo można ustawienia zmieniać... Nic dodać, nic ująć- rewelacja! Wielkie dzięki za ułatwienie życia. Pozdrawiam!

andycutlanddemo
59
andycutlanddemo 2022.02.28 10:42 
 

Another great indicator by the author. Alows a quick and easy visual reference for seeing how extended a pair is on the RSI which is the basis for an excellent strategy using the Market Reversal Alert indicator. The author provides tons of online educational matter on how to use his indicators and also runs a daily live room on youtube. His boot camp series on youtube is a must watch and really can provide that edge in the market to make you profitable

Recommended products
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Mars 6 The Perfect Wave
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 6 is a  Oscillators  indicator  is a powerful indicator of  Break Zone  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing T
CurrencyAdviser
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
This indicator examines the relative strengths of the currencies of 8 different countries and displays the one that has the potential to gain profit in the short term as a suggestion. The relative strength of each country's currency over the selected time period is shown on the graph as a percentage. The recommended currency according to BuyLevel and SellLevel determined by the user is shown in the bottom right section. The indicator also automatically brings up the 30-minute graph of the sugges
Mars 7 River
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 7 is a    Trend indicator  is a powerful indicator of TREND CHANGE  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Tradi
GYing Non Repaint Indicator Trading System
Gui Qiang Guan
5 (1)
Indicators
The product has been removed from sale。 Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 The product has been removed from sale。 Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 产品已下架  产品已下架 The product has been removed from sale。Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 The product has been removed from sale。Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 产品已下架 产品已下架 The product has been removed from sale 产品已下架 The product has been removed from sale 产品已下架  The product has been removed from sale The product
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
CryptoTrend
Paulo Martins Barbosa
4 (2)
Experts
<h3>CryptoTrend</h3> <p> <b>CryptoTrend</b> is the free edition of a rule-based cryptocurrency Expert Advisor created for traders who want to test the product philosophy and core execution style before using the full version. </p> <h3>Overview</h3> <p> This EA is designed around the idea of participating in relevant crypto price trends through structured rules and controlled execution. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and focuses on practical automated trading. </p> <p> There is no marti
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
MACD LevelTrader
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
FREE
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
RSI Mirrors and Reflections
Libertas LLC
5 (9)
Indicators
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." - Investopedia.com RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based o
Orions Bands Suocera
Umberto Boria
Indicators
The indicator is like a mother-in-law, who talks often, talks a lot and often inappropriately. The indicator, in addition to giving us an entry signal on parameters which I will then list, monitors the trend of the hourly timeframe, OSMA to understand the entry direction, RSI to sense any overbought or oversold conditions from which to abstain, ATR for the volatility and ADX for the trend. Indicator not recommended for newbies. Only the human judgment of these parameters, combined with the entr
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
R Signals
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
This indicator uses multiple indicators to generate high-winning signal trades The R Signals indicator is a complete FX trading system that prints accurate buy & sell arrows on the chart. The indicator appears in the main MT4 chart window as colored green and red arrows. Using signals generated by a single indicator can be risky while trading. This is because using just one indicator to trade can give more false signals. Thus, many forex traders used three or more indicators to filter out goo
Trend StarteR
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Trend StarteR is a multi RSI based indicator that gives up and downtrend signals in form of arrows, the indicator was made to predict possible trend and help traders to take part in trading those trends, this indicator doesnt repaint ore back paint , this indicator signal doesn't delay. ================= Recommendations : low spread broker, any time frame, but better stick to M5 and above to beat the spread. ================================== Parameters : first, second,and third RSI periods up
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Trend Scanner Xtra
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicators
TrendScanner XTra scans market trends from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes with extra additional Entry Point Signals arrow on the current chart. Features: -Entry Point SIgnals :  This is additional feature in the indicator. No repaint arrows. The Trading system in the single indicator. MTF Trend informations and Entry Signals. In order to make it easier for trader to get trading moments from a single chart and  deciding entry time.  -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbol
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
More from author
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
Lee Samson
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
ADR Reversal Indicator
Lee Samson
4.21 (14)
Indicators
The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels which have mathematical probabilities attached to them of pric
ADR Reversal Indicator MT5
Lee Samson
4.67 (9)
Indicators
The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels which have mathematical probabilities attached to them of pric
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1.   Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or reversal is due soon. 2.   Use one time frame (your favourite to tr
Market Reversal Alerts MT5
Lee Samson
4.43 (21)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets MT5
Lee Samson
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Automatically draw support and resistance levels   PLUS   propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97246/ There are 2 CORE features in the indicator and 4 additional ones:
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
Lee Samson
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns
Lee Samson
5 (4)
Indicators
A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. Get the dashboard to monitor all instruments and time frames you trade for symmetrical triangle patterns at once! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69169/ MT5 Version Available
ADR Alert Dashboard
Lee Samson
3.73 (11)
Indicators
The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do not need to sit and watch it or even look at all! MT5 VERSION AV
Position Trader EA
Lee Samson
4.64 (11)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Market Reversal Alerts EA MT5
Lee Samson
4.36 (11)
Experts
The Market Reversal Alerts EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the re
Opening Range Breakout MT5
Lee Samson
3.29 (7)
Experts
Profit from the explosive moves that occur at the open of stock indices and give yourself an actionable edge every day. The opening range breakout EA can be tweaked to your liking to capture the trends that form just after the open every day on the main stock indices like the DAX, DOW, NASDAQ and S&P500. These opens happen at the same time every day, so you know when volatility will occur, and often just after the open strong trends form which you can capture with this EA. The opening range is t
Stock Index Hedge EA
Lee Samson
5 (2)
Experts
Take advantage of the opening volatility of the major stock indexes and profit from the sudden moves created at those times when the market breaks away at the opening bell. The strategies' goal is to simply benefit from those days when the market moves fast and hard in one direction at the open and bank that move. If the market opens weak and directionless, the EA locks in a hedge loss and waits for the market to decide on a direction before exiting the positions. The stock index hedge EA analys
Position Trader EA MT5
Lee Samson
5 (3)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets
Lee Samson
5 (5)
Indicators
Automatically draw support and resistance levels PLUS propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT5 version available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97973 There are 2 CORE features in the indicator and 4 addition
The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard
Lee Samson
Indicators
Monitor every symbol and every timeframe with your favourite indicators from a single chart. The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard gives you a complete multi-symbol, multi-indicator, multi-timeframe view — all in one clean, draggable panel. Stop flipping between charts. See RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, ATR, volume, and more across all your instruments at a glance. Colour-coded signals show you exactly where the opportunities are, and smart alerts tell you when conditions change — so you neve
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons MT5
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with instant execution capabilities, real-time p
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132081/ Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trad
Trade Equity Guardian
Lee Samson
Utilities
Automatic Trade Protection EA For MT5 Overview Trade Equity Guardian is a lightweight, always-on Expert Advisor that continuously monitors all open positions on your account and automatically closes any trade that breaches your predefined risk thresholds. It acts as a safety net — protecting your account from oversized positions, runaway losses, or locking in profits when targets are hit. Attach it to any chart and let it run in the background. It works alongside your other EAs and manual trades
FREE
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
Lee Samson
Utilities
The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with instant execution capabilities, real-time p
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns MT5
Lee Samson
3 (2)
Indicators
A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. MT4 Version Available Here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68709/ This indicator identifies these patterns and alerts you when the 4 key points have formed and price has pul
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
3 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Multi Timeframe MTF Visual Stochastics Display
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Indicators
AT LAST! A stochastic indicator for MT4 that shows multiple time frames on one chart ! See the actual position of the main and signal lines in 4 separate time frames instantly to help you make educated trading decisions.A true MTF stochastic indicator for traders that need to see visually what the indicator is telling them on multiple time frames, no arrows that just point up or down or numbers displayed. No more flicking between time frames to see where other stochastics are positioned! Stay on
FREE
The Strat Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
Indicators
The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis The Strat Dashboard   is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern. MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Multi Timeframe ATR ADR
Lee Samson
Indicators
The Multi-Timeframe ATR is an enhanced version of the standard ATR indicator for MetaTrader 4 that allows traders to view volatility from any timeframe directly on their current chart. Unlike the default ATR, which only plots data from the active chart timeframe, this version lets you select a higher or lower timeframe (for example, display the Daily ATR while analysing a 15-minute chart ). How It Works The indicator retrieves ATR values from the timeframe you specify — such as H1, H4, or D1 —
FREE
Filter:
Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2024.03.22 15:09 
 

amazing tools!

kabanooo
30
kabanooo 2023.12.12 12:42 
 

Ten wskaźnik to mistrzostwo świata, dużo czasu zaoszczędzonego no i pracy żeby wszystko osobno sprawdzać... Łatwo można ustawienia zmieniać... Nic dodać, nic ująć- rewelacja! Wielkie dzięki za ułatwienie życia. Pozdrawiam!

Dereje Beshah
177
Dereje Beshah 2023.05.20 13:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andycutlanddemo
59
andycutlanddemo 2022.02.28 10:42 
 

Another great indicator by the author. Alows a quick and easy visual reference for seeing how extended a pair is on the RSI which is the basis for an excellent strategy using the Market Reversal Alert indicator. The author provides tons of online educational matter on how to use his indicators and also runs a daily live room on youtube. His boot camp series on youtube is a must watch and really can provide that edge in the market to make you profitable

Rahat Ali
237
Rahat Ali 2022.02.26 17:26 
 

Thanks for making life so easy with a great tool to summarise all the pair's extended conditions on all the time frames only on one charting window.! Using it for a couple of months helped me a lot for timely entries!

BAIXAR HR-K
863
BAIXAR HR-K 2021.02.27 12:51 
 

Hallo Lee, das ist der zweite Indikator den ich nun von Dir gekauft habe, ich habe ihn noch nichtlaufen lassen (heute ist Samstag) ich kann aber jetzt schon sagen, dass dies wieder Mal ein klasse Indikator ist! " Danke "

Reply to review