Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard MT5

3

This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather than having the market reversal indicator running on multiple charts in one MT4. It alerts on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes. Higher timeframes work best of course as with anything in trading.

The indicator I created to draw the rectangles and alert to market structure shifts on a specific pair runs the dashboard.
The dashboard simply allows you to monitor multiple pairs and time frames and get alerted with one chart open.

THIS DASHBOARD IS DESIGNED AS AN ADD-ON FOR THE MARKET STRUCTURE REVERSAL INDICATOR. IT WILL WORK INDEPENDENTLY AND ALERTS TO PATTERNS AND SIGNALS GIVEN BY THE MARKET REVERSAL ALERTS INDICATOR.
Get the MT5 version of the market reversal alerts indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46295

MT4 version of this dashboard is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62751/

Indicator Inputs / Settings:

  • Adjust size and position of dashboard.
  • Select pairs to show and your brokers suffix or prefix if required.
  • Adjustments for market reversal indicator fine tuning including wicks to the left, aggressive mode and retest distance settings.
  • Select which time frames you would like to receive alerts for.
  • Select which time frames you would like to receive re-test alerts for.
  • Alert preference, choose from pop-up, email or push notifications.
  • Adjust the text for each alert as required.

About The Market Reversal Alert Indicator:

Market structure is widely used by many traders for a number of different strategies. There is a wealth of information on the web about market structure but basically the indicator is designed to give you early alerts when shifts are potentially happening. The indicator draws rectangles on the candles of opposing colour to a trend or move. These candles tend to support a continuous move in one direction until price closes above/below it in the opposing direction.

So the basic premise of the indicator is that when you get an alert after a move down it's possible a bottom has formed and a change in market structure is about to occur (reversal/pullback - either short or long term). Of course not every alert will work out and if price continues in the same direction (in this case down) and closes below the most recent low the indicator removes the alert from the chart and continues to draw in new structure.

Reviews 6
David
146
David 2022.05.16 16:18 
 

Awesome Dashboard, works perfect in combination with the Market Reversal Indicator. Very good quality and functionality as you are used to from Lee 👍

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TMatteusT
42
TMatteusT 2024.11.07 02:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.11.07 07:20
sorry you made the wrong purchase. Please ensure you read the description of products before purchasing as everything they do and are capable of are explained on them to help you decide.
Rephinus Ooko Omoro
182
Rephinus Ooko Omoro 2023.04.29 23:09 
 

Good to have but NOT useful, it repaints, tried it for three weeks with no successful trade. Not worth the price and should accompany Market Reversal Indicator EA. No need to rip off traders with it.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2023.04.30 08:02
This is an ALERT dashboard, it is designed to alert you to the indicators signals, you dont look at it so repainting (e.g. a new signal) is by design so think you have completely missed the point of the product but sorry you didn't find a use for it. Lots of education on the website on how to trade market structure which is free. https://themarketstructuretrader.com/free-forex-training-education-courses/ Good luck in your trading htough.
TraderSteve4444
69
TraderSteve4444 2022.10.28 08:07 
 

Buyer Beware. The "dashboard" DOES NOT display long and short signals as promoted in the images of the product on the Overview page. What it DOES do (only) is provide alerts when the long and short signals are generated. If this is what you are looking for, then great, if, like me, you were looking for an actual dashboard to check all the latest signals at a glance, then you will be disappointed (like me). False advertising. 2 stars as I wouldn't have bought it without the misleading images.

If you had already bought the market reversal alert indicator EA (like I have), you could achieve EXACTLY the same outcome by having alerts running on the pairs you are interested in, that's literally all this product is.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.10.28 08:24
Yes the dashboard does display long and short signals as in the image but they do not stay in place which is what I think this user got confused about. Alerts appear as they happen and reset next candle as they are then useless once the signals expired. This is an alert dashboard as shown in the video and designed to sit in the background and issue pop up, email and push alerts as required. Good luck with your trading and sorry for the confusion you had.
David
146
David 2022.05.16 16:18 
 

Awesome Dashboard, works perfect in combination with the Market Reversal Indicator. Very good quality and functionality as you are used to from Lee 👍

[Deleted] 2021.05.16 18:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2021.05.17 08:20
Yes
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2021.04.25 13:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review