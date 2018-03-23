Strong Pairs
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week.
Usage
- The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek
- If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in a high probability intraday trend
- If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraweek, it is in a high probability intraweek trend
- If a currency pair is present in both intraday and intraweek top 4, it is in a stronger signal that it is in a high probability trend
overall a good indicator but would be better if it could have alert for the pair the indicator is attached to