Strong Pairs

5

This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week.


Usage

  • The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek
  • If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in a high probability intraday trend
  • If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraweek, it is in a high probability intraweek trend
  • If a currency pair is present in both intraday and intraweek top 4, it is in a stronger signal that it is in a high probability trend
Reviews 1
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2021.05.15 09:00 
 

overall a good indicator but would be better if it could have alert for the pair the indicator is attached to

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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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An expert advisor which tries to take quick trades based on a combination of the latest Stochastic oversold/overbought status and Kagi chart transitions. It closes at minimum amount of profit depending on your risk appetite. Trade position size is also gradually increased automatically depending on risk parameters.  Although you can use this on any time frame and symbol, The expert is designed specifically to trigger trades based on the 1 minute time frame and it is optimized for the EURUSD symb
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jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2021.05.15 09:00 
 

overall a good indicator but would be better if it could have alert for the pair the indicator is attached to

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