Trade Portfolio Dashboard

Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio.

Quick Close Buttons



Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trades in a list and working out how to close part of your trades. The dashboard also shows your current exposure on each currency symbol while trading forex pairs, this helps you identify areas you may be over exposed in ahead of major news events. You can use the buttons to quickly reduce your exposure instantly before news, or if news has already happened and taken you into profit, quickly bank that profit with a single click!

Open Trade Heatmap



The trade heatmap is a visual tool that is specifically designed for traders that use position trading or swing trading strategies, using dollar cost averaging to scale in and out of trades. You can quickly identify individual trades in your portfolio that can be banked, along with trades in drawdown that you can close out partial size in. This will gain an overall profit, while reducing your drawdown at the same time. Simply use the close full or partial buttons to instantly make money and reduce risk.

Quickly Identify Drawdown Control Opportunities



The drawdown control toggle, "D button", will highlight all trades in drawdown in your portfolio that are above the average price on each traded symbol. This is done by adding a rectangle around the individual trades on all symbols, so you can see which ones you want to focus on first. This allows you to instantly see which trades you can close out in full or partially to improve your overall portfolio and reduce risk. Closing out trades that improve your average price, and bring the currenct price closer to your average allows you to exit positions on symbols faster. This reduces the speed of drawdown if positions push further against you.

Fully Configurable



The heatmap colours and all aspects of the dashboard are configurable, so you can hide and show individual sections, or columns within sections, to suit your preference and colour scheme. The individual trades on the heatmap can be toggled to show different data depending on your preference right from the dashboard without going into the inputs in the EA.

