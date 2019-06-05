Niubility Trend

Niubility Trend 
Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time.

You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are.

All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.



Features

Easy to trade
Customizable colors and sizes
It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
It is fantastic as a trailing stop method
It implements alerts of all kinds
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