PTW Non Repaint System

PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM

Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Trading System.

Does the following:
- Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points
- Scalping, Day and Swing Trading 
- 95% Accuracy 
- Targets, where to take profits.
- Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels
- Works on All Brokers
- Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks
- It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place.
- It works on All Timeframes

- It is for Trend or ranging consolidation markets as well

The SOFTWARE can be INSTALLED on either Windows or Mac Computer. Computers & Laptops Only

It is a ONE time fee, it doesn't EXPIRE.
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
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PTW Non Repaint Trend Channel with arrow
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
POWER TO GET WEALTHY TRADING SYSTEMS.  NON REPAINT REVERSAL ARROW AND CHANNEL  Intra-Day trading and Scalping Strategy:   Designed for fast and accurate day trading and short-term trades. Day and Swing Trading Strategy:   Can be used as a reliable tool for day and swing traders who aim for the big moves of the price. Multi Currencies and Markets:   Works on different instruments and markets with its reliable precision. Multi Timeframes:   Can be used on multiple timeframes with good performanc
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