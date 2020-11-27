Trade Manager Dashboard

5

Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain!

MT5 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658

The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand.
For traders that scale into the market gradually with multiple positions or those trading grid and basket strategies this is key information to be seen. Monitoring multiple positions in the terminal is often difficult to manage.

Over leveraging and using poor risk:reward is a major issue faced by new traders and some experienced ones too, the trade manager shows you your exposure to each currency individually ensuring you do not take trade in both directions at once.

Features:

  • Open Trades - See all your current open trade sorted by currency pair. You can see your directional bias on not only the pair but every trade or position you have running on that pair.
  • Draw down & Profit Information - See instantly the draw down or profitability for the pairs you have trades active in. Easily identify trades that need management.
  • Lot Sizing - See how many lots you have on each currency pair and the number or trades you have running.
  • Exposure - See the directional bias you have on each currency to ensure you do not trade in the opposite direction on another entry. Also see how many times you are in that currency with different pairs.
  • Account Details - View instantly your balance, equity and available margin details. (can be hidden)
  • Max Draw down & Risk - See what your maximum draw down has been for the day (useful for FTMO and other prop traders that have daily limits) and what your total risk is if all your stops were to get hit. (can be hidden)
  • Total Profit Forecast - See what your potential profit is if all your trades hit their TP targets. (can be hidden)
  • R/R (Risk Reward Ratio) - Instantly see what your overall risk reward ratio is on your entire portfolio of trades. Make sure you have a positive R:R on everything you have running. (can be hidden)
  • Profitability By Day - See instantly how your day, week and month are going with both a financial and percentage increase reading of your account.
  • Profit Target Over-Run - The "Profit +" column shows you how much money you are currently over your daily profit target. Use this to manage positions that are going against you to reduce account drawdown when needed.
  • ALERTS FOR EVERYTHING! - Get alerted when Every trade hits a specific monetary value, your draw down hits 80% of a certain level or your daily profit target is reached.

If like me you enter into forex pairs gradually with multiple positions this trade manager dashboard will be what you've been waiting for. Managing a portfolio of positions and being able to instantly see where you are with each pair is almost impossible with the built in tools in Metatrader. If you use profits to reduce your portfolio drawdown this will show you how much spare profit you have to work with on a daily basis to manage your risk professionally.

Notes & Limitations:

Designed for forex pairs only and not compatible with indicies or commodities that use single tickers like SPX but will work on gold if using XAUUSD for example as it works on pairings of currencies.

The layout is limited to the width of your screen so the more entries you have the more will be listed across the page. 

Ensure you have "all history" selected in your account history tab to be able to see accurate data on the profit by day display.

Compatibility with other indicators cannot be guaranteed due to the way the indicator refreshes and draws content so it is advised to run Trade Manager in it's own window on a blank chart.

Reviews 8
Weerayut Phengsri
264
Weerayut Phengsri 2024.10.27 23:25 
 

i think it good

dck1961
34
dck1961 2024.08.28 18:16 
 

Excellent for position trading.

Chris Sams
154
Chris Sams 2024.04.04 04:38 
 

Awesome dashboard just what I need to control risk!

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King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Weerayut Phengsri
264
Weerayut Phengsri 2024.10.27 23:25 
 

i think it good

dck1961
34
dck1961 2024.08.28 18:16 
 

Excellent for position trading.

Chris Sams
154
Chris Sams 2024.04.04 04:38 
 

Awesome dashboard just what I need to control risk!

Dereje Beshah
177
Dereje Beshah 2023.05.28 21:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

john.chevin41
61
john.chevin41 2023.05.12 13:46 
 

Its great to be able to see all you trading details

fletch1966
74
fletch1966 2023.04.18 23:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Terry Alan Lamb
596
Terry Alan Lamb 2023.02.12 19:32 
 

This is a great tool to use; I don't know how I have traded without it. A must have.

Rahat Ali
237
Rahat Ali 2022.02.26 17:43 
 

An amazing tool to summarise all your open trades and current exposure status, PnL with daily banking information in % and amount as well as monthly..! pretty helpful in achieving monthly goals!

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