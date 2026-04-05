Storm Prices
- Indicators
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Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
The Storm Prices indicator is trendy, arrow family. It is easy to work and understand when the first red arrow appears, you need to buy, when the first blue arrow appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing. The indicator makes calculations based on several technical indicators. Determines the direction of the trend and gives a fairly clear indication of the position. The indicator allows you to determine the opportunities for entering the market for a short time. There is a switch of ideal signals in real ones that can be used in analysis systems.