R Var Moving Average

The R Var Moving Average Indicator is a trend following indicator designed for die-hard trend followers.

It is a quite popular forex trading indicator among stock traders, as well as commodity traders, and its popularity stems from its ability to deliver genuine money making signals to its users.

The indicator is comprised of green and red dots that are placed on a sienna line.
The green dot is pointing to a bullish signal, while the red dot depicts a bearish signal.

Basic Trading Signals

  • Buy Signal: Go long when the dots on the sienna line of the indicator turns green.
  • Sell Signal: Go short when the dots on the sienna line of the indicator changes to red.
  • Exit buy trade: Close all buy orders if while a bullish trend is ongoing, a red dot pops up on the sienna line of the indicator.
  • Exit sell trade: Close all sell orders if while a bearish trend is ongoing, a green dots gets displayed on the sienna line of the R Var Moving Average indicator.

Tips

Make use of a moderate stop-loss to guard against false signals when using the R Var Moving Average indicator.

Use it for all kind of trading styles including scalping and day trading.

Characteristics

Platform: Metatrader 4

Currency pairs: Any

Customization options: Variable (periodAMA, nfast, nslow, G, dK, UseSound, SoundFile), width & Style.

Time frames: 1-Minute, 5-Minutes, 15-Minutes, 30-Minutes, 1-Hour, 4-Hours, 1-Day, 1-Week, 1-Month

Type: trend

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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