This indicator uses multiple indicators to generate high-winning signal trades

The R Signals indicator is a complete FX trading system that prints accurate buy & sell arrows on the chart.





The indicator appears in the main MT4 chart window as colored green and red arrows.





Using signals generated by a single indicator can be risky while trading. This is because using just one indicator to trade can give more false signals. Thus, many forex traders used three or more indicators to filter out good trade setups. Trade signals



A green arrow is a buy signal.

arrow is a signal. A red arrow is a sell signal.

The R Signals indicator can be used for both trade entry and exit or as a trend confirmation signal indicator for other strategies and systems.





The indicator works equally well on all currency pairs (majors, minors and exotic) and shows promising results if used correctly.





Indicator Specifications & Inputs

Currency pairs: Works for any pair





Time frames: Works for any time frame





Trade Style: Works for scalping, day trading and swing trading





Input Parameters: Variable (inputs tab), color settings & style





Indicator type: Signal





Does the indicator repaint? No.



