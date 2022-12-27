Opening Range Breakout MT5

3.29

Profit from the explosive moves that occur at the open of stock indices and give yourself an actionable edge every day. The opening range breakout EA can be tweaked to your liking to capture the trends that form just after the open every day on the main stock indices like the DAX, DOW, NASDAQ and S&P500. These opens happen at the same time every day, so you know when volatility will occur, and often just after the open strong trends form which you can capture with this EA.

The opening range is typically the first 5–15 minutes of a stock market open & after the initial orders are placed by the large market participants, the speculative trading commences. After the open, one of two things tends to happen.
1. You get a range or rotation day when the index pushes up, reverses and the reverses again. These days, the strategy and EA will often breakeven or make small losses.
2. You get a trend day when the market pushes in one direction, often for hours on end. These are the days the strategy really banks and can generate easily a 3-10% return as it rides the trends.

MT4 Version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90502/

A strategy guide to how the EA trades can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751229

Manual with all the settings can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751352

Set files to use for stock indices can be downloaded here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751385
DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SETTINGS - USE ONE OF THESE SET FILES OR CREATE YOUR OWN!

The EA can be customised to trade on any timeframe but M5 is recommended and can be set to take trades at any time of day so can also be used to trade other ranges that form like the Asian session in Forex or you can use it to trade just before news events where it will place pending orders at strategic highs and lows before a news breakout happens.

The EA will automatically trail a stop loss for you behind the breakouts, and also can move your stops to breakeven fast to protect your capital should a false breakout occur. You can set the amount of risk and many other settings, which are detailed more below.

The EA is great for passing and gradually growing prop firm accounts. You can set it to be aggressive when taking prop firm evaluations, so it passes quickly on fast trending days, and it will protect capital with the stops to avoid blowing evaluations when ranging. You can set it to auto close positions at a set percentage gain on your account to help you not over trade and target just a daily gain, which will typically be in the region of 1-2% per day.

Reviews 7
David
146
David 2023.04.03 15:27 
 

Another excellent EA from Lee. I have almost everything he programmed and can no longer imagine trading without his Ea's and indicators. Highly recommended.

Kenny Elder
217
Kenny Elder 2023.03.19 10:47 
 

Outstanding EA. Very customisable to suit risk tolerance and style of trading. The author has gone to lots of effort to explain how the strategy and settings work which is a huge plus. I've set it up and tested to scalp from the ORBs. Really got to keep an eye on the timings of the ORs, I found this to be crucial (all explained in the video)! Tested for entire 2022 on US100, real ticks, including commision etc. 250%+ gain. I'm goin forwards with it now so hopefully the live results will be similar to backtesting.

Justin Green
243
Justin Green 2024.08.16 02:37 
 

It doesn't seem to work for 0 digit (no decimal). The broker of my prop firm uses 0 digit. Unfortunate... I really liked the setfile I created (backtests on my personal broker). I just wish there was a disclaimer so I wouldn't have spent the money.

Edit: Updating my rating to reflect that the EA itself is good (I use it on MT4), but in some cases (see above), it doesn't work.

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Tibor Hartmut Sturm
1991
Tibor Hartmut Sturm 2025.01.14 13:29 
 

I took it on the measurement and bought two prop firm challenges and let the EA run. Result: All 2 crashed within 2 days. No high impact news or anything. I watched the video, followed the advisements from Scott, but bam, one 100k and one 25k with cable and dow blown. Not recommandable. And no answer from Scott after I asked for the set files.

Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
684
Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola 2024.10.30 04:50 
 

hard to use it

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.10.30 07:13
Only hard if you dont read the incredibly detailed manual explaining everything. ;)
Manual with all the settings can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751352
Justin Green
243
Justin Green 2024.08.16 02:37 
 

It doesn't seem to work for 0 digit (no decimal). The broker of my prop firm uses 0 digit. Unfortunate... I really liked the setfile I created (backtests on my personal broker). I just wish there was a disclaimer so I wouldn't have spent the money.

Edit: Updating my rating to reflect that the EA itself is good (I use it on MT4), but in some cases (see above), it doesn't work.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.08.16 07:16
Unfortunately those brokers do not allow sub 1 lot increments which force over exposure so are not suitable for trading index instruments with proper risk management. Look at more flexible brokers that allow correct lot sizing
raffiek
170
raffiek 2024.02.16 15:29 
 

I could not even get this EA to work. I am in agreement with Kwun Lin Liu. The developer simply bombards you with all material from his website. This was supposed to make trading easier for us not more complicated.

Lee had sent me a private message which he now deleted stating something to the effect that I cannot read nor watch and understand videos and that he will never ever help me, just so you know the calibre of this person. Well I don't want your help, you know what to do with it buddy.

Well legally we can obtain all records from mql5 and then it would be there for the world to see.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.02.16 16:50
Theres no "bombarding", just a manual and a video. I have had no messages from you as to any issues and I trade with the strategy twice daily in the live rooms on YT and have done for a long time. Why not stop in there or the Telegram group for help rather than saying it does not work. Over 4000 people in telegram that can help and obviously me live twice a day. Sounds like user error so simple to fix if you ask for help ;) Telegram: https://t.me/market_structure_trader_chat | YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheMarketStructureTrader/streams
Kwun Lin Liu
1478
Kwun Lin Liu 2024.01.18 16:03 
 

Losses. The losses outweigh the profits. I regret buying this EA.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.01.18 16:26
Sorry to hear that. I've not seen you in the Telegram group or twice daily live streams so maybe just need help on how to use the strategy. Certainly making consistent profits for me live daily on You Tube. https://themarketstructuretrader.com/the-live-room/
David
146
David 2023.04.03 15:27 
 

Another excellent EA from Lee. I have almost everything he programmed and can no longer imagine trading without his Ea's and indicators. Highly recommended.

Kenny Elder
217
Kenny Elder 2023.03.19 10:47 
 

Outstanding EA. Very customisable to suit risk tolerance and style of trading. The author has gone to lots of effort to explain how the strategy and settings work which is a huge plus. I've set it up and tested to scalp from the ORBs. Really got to keep an eye on the timings of the ORs, I found this to be crucial (all explained in the video)! Tested for entire 2022 on US100, real ticks, including commision etc. 250%+ gain. I'm goin forwards with it now so hopefully the live results will be similar to backtesting.

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