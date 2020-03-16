Dapitrend Non Repaint Indicator





Oversold and Overbought Candles, Trendlines, and BUY-SELL arrows in the single Indicator. Built from 8 default MT4 Indicators. Stochastic,RSI,SAR,CCI,RVI,DeMarker,WPR and MA.

It is " NON REPAINT " indicator. All buffers do not repaint.

Double Trendline buffers that can also be used to identify sideway market and support resistance area.

Parameters:

Show Trend. TRUE/FALSE to show trendlines on the chart Follow Trend. If TRUE , Dapitrend will show only the arrows on the current trend. Trend is identified by TrendLine buffers. Disable Signals on GAP. If true, Dapitrend will disable arrows that is still under the range of current price to Lookback Gap in Bars. Lookback Gap in Bars. The number of Bars between signal and GAP Trend Period. It is a period of Main TrendLines. Trend Devisor. It is a Devisor of Trend Period and the result is a second TrendLines Show Bars. It is an option to show candle bars or hide them. If true, Dapitrend will show Overbought and Oversold Candles. Bars Period. It is the period of Candle buffers. Alerts. Including Dekstop Alerts, Mobile Notification and Email Alerts.



