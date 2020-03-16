Dapitrend Non Repaint Indicator


Oversold and Overbought Candles, Trendlines, and BUY-SELL arrows in the single Indicator. Built from 8 default MT4 Indicators. Stochastic,RSI,SAR,CCI,RVI,DeMarker,WPR and MA.

It is " NON REPAINT " indicator. All buffers do not repaint. 

Double Trendline buffers that can also be used to identify sideway market and support resistance area. 

Any timeframes and any currency pairs.



Parameters:

  1. Show Trend. TRUE/FALSE to show trendlines on the chart
  2. Follow Trend. If TRUE , Dapitrend will show only the arrows on the current trend. Trend is identified by TrendLine buffers.
  3. Disable Signals on GAP. If true, Dapitrend will disable arrows that is still under the range of current price to Lookback Gap in Bars.
  4. Lookback Gap in Bars. The number of Bars between signal and GAP
  5. Trend Period. It is a period of Main TrendLines.
  6. Trend Devisor. It is a Devisor of Trend Period and the result is a second TrendLines
  7.  Show Bars. It is an option to show candle bars or hide them. If true, Dapitrend will show Overbought and Oversold Candles.
  8.  Bars Period.  It is the period of Candle buffers.
  9.  Alerts. Including Dekstop Alerts, Mobile Notification and Email Alerts. 







    GU Spot
    Wartono
    Experts
    GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
    StochScanner 3 Modes
    Wartono
    Indicators
    This is MT4 version of StochScanner It scans Stochastic from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes and displayed on the dashboard on a single chart. . 4 scanning modes: 1. Mode OverBought/OverSold Indicator scans Overbought and OverSold . OverBought : current stochastic is above level 80 and OverSold : current stochastic is below level 20 2. Mode Signal It means if the previous stochastic is on OverBought or OverSold ( either Main Line and Signal Line ) and the current Main Line cross over the curr
    Pivot SR
    Wartono
    4.67 (3)
    Indicators
    It identifies the pivot, support, and resistance price levels of the selected timeframe and then draws lines onto the chart. FEATURES: Option to specify the Timeframe Period in the PivotSR calculation. Option to display the PivotSR of the last candle, of every candle, or of the current candle. Options for displaying labels, line thickness, and line color. PivotSR can be interpreted as reversal levels or past price reactions that can be used as the basis for current price analysis. Some traders b
    FREE
    StochSignal
    Wartono
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    It works based on the Stochastic Indicator algorithm. Very useful for trading with high-low or OverSold/Overbought swing strategies. StochSignal will show a buy arrow if the two lines have crossed in the OverSold area and sell arrows if the two lines have crossed in the Overbought area. You can put the Stochastic Indicator on the chart with the same parameters as this StochSignal Indicator to understand more clearly how it works. This indicator is equipped with the following parameters: Inputs d
    FREE
    MACDScanner Multi Symbol Multi Timeframe
    Wartono
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    MACD Scanner provides the multi symbols and multi-timeframes of MACD signals. It is useful for trader to find the trading idea quickly and easily. User-friendly, visually clean, colorful, and readable. Dynamic dashboard display that can be adjusted thru the external input settings. Total Timeframes and Total symbols as well as the desired total rows/panel, so it can maximize the efficiency of using the chart space. The Highlight Stars on the certain matrix boxes line based on the selected Scan M
    XChannel
    Wartono
    Indicators
    It is a custom non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. The algorithm for this indicator is also available in the EntryMaximator EA. Including the option to use it or not.
    FREE
    Stochastic Candles
    Wartono
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Stochastic Candles Indicator   It will convert the stochastic indicator from separate window to the chart window by drawing oversold-overbought coloring candles. Red is overbought and blue is oversold by default.And you can change the color later on the external indicator setting.This is Multi timeframe  indicator that means it can show appearance result from another timeframe.E.g: If you set timeframe H1 then it will draw candles from Timeframe H1 whatever timeframe you attach on. It will be us
    CTime
    Wartono
    Indicators
    This is the countdown of the last candle Indicator. How much time remains in the current candle of your chart CTime display exactly how many hours, minutes and seconds remain before the current candle closes, and a new one opens. This allows you to be on the ball as soon as the next candle appears It could be useful for a trader who trades with candles as the main attention Available option to change the text color to suit the chart background. This Indicator is related to the system here .
    FREE
    The Rainbow Multiple EMA Indicator
    Wartono
    Indicators
    It is based on Multiple EMA indicators. The idea is that how to display multiple Exponential Moving Averages on the chart easily without placing them one by one. It has also BLUE-RED trend lips to define UPTREND and DOWNTREND whichas BLUE is UPTREND and RED is DOWNTREND.You can change the colors by going to Indicator properties --- colors. There are 2 external setting. They are Period and Shift. When you change them (period and or shift ) then all will automatically adjust. For any currency pair
    Range Multi Alligators
    Wartono
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Range Multi Alligators provides Range Channel High Low Information and the market trend indicated by the blue-red Histogram in the middle of range channel. The range channel lines is useful to define stoploss and take profit. This is trend follower indicator based on the Multi Alligators. Attach it on the chart and change one or all setting then all lines will move synchronously with the current one. Parameters Period : the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Default: 120 used f
    Autobot Retracement Code
    Wartono
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Autobot Retracement Code (ARC) A robot trading that works based on retracement strategy while following the market trend.It has  made average profits up to 25% /month that is relatively a High Return of Investment.Real Account proof. Fully automation. Auto Lot sizing, Auto TakeProfit Calculation, Auto StopLoss Calculation. Currently Running on Real account , it has more than 100% growth / 5 months. NEW UPDATE RELEASED, VERSION 3.0  FEATURES on Version 3: FIFO rules Auto LotSize Auto StopLoss 
    Order Management EA
    Wartono
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
    SardaFx Forex Robot
    Wartono
    Experts
    Strategy – Bollinger Band, Moving Average and Price Actions. Bollinger Bands to identify High-Low Price, Moving Average to identify Trend and Price Action is to synchronize both of them.  SardaFx 4.1 has average holding time 24 hours (1 day) on timeframe H1. It is not a Martingale EA or Averaging EA. The work is simple, BUY and Exit or SELL and Exit. No recurring BUY and or SELL in the same time and the same symbol except you adjust Max BUY/SELL  more than 1,default setting is 1 BUY and 1 SELL.
    RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
    Wartono
    Indicators
    Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
    TrendWavePattern
    Wartono
    Indicators
    TrendWavePattern  an another way to trade with a harmonic pattern, a maestro classic pattern . I made some improvements and combinations with my own strategy. Trend direction, buy-sell signal ,hi-low area and pivot line. These will be helpful for trader to read the current market condition. So it is not blindly following the pattern itself but also following other informations from the market. Readable chart appearance . Designed to be user friendly even you are a new trader. BUY-SELL zone, Tak
    MTF Price Patterns Scanner
    Wartono
    Utilities
    It is an expert advisor that scans the last patterns on defined symbols and timeframes . Multi Symbols /pairs , Multi timeframes .  There are 2 ways to specify symbols : Automatically scan all symbols available on the market watch (true/false) Type any symbols ,separated by comma.   There are also 2 ways to specify timeframes : Automatically scan all timeframes available on mt4 (true/false) Type any timeframes,separated by comma.   Unlimited symbols available in an account and unlimited timefra
    Golden Retracement Power
    Wartono
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    GOLDEN RETRACEMENT POWER indicator draws fibonacci levels automatically. Defines the golden entry buy/sell area, support and resistant lines , signals arrows and strength 'Power Bars Level' based on price action . Some indicators also work behind the chart: Stochastic,RSI,MFI,DeMarker and WPR . Fibonacci retracements are a popular form of technical analysis used by traders in order to predict future potential prices in the financial markets. If used correctly, Fibonacci retracements and ratios c
    Lemurian Trader
    Wartono
    Experts
    Lemurian Trader is a multi symbols  EA/robot. User can input symbols in the external parameter separated by comma. Only need to place on the single chart, no need to open multiple chart,no limited symbols as long the symbol is available on the market watch. Sweeping signals from timeframe M15 to H4 on each symbol to find the best high/low price while it also keeps to follow the trend. Lower TF M15 as a signal and higher(M30,H1,H4) to indentify trend and high low. It means whatever timeframe we p
    RSI Scanner Plus
    Wartono
    Indicators
    RSI Scanner Plus Indicator scans RSI values in multiple symbols and timeframes. Plus trend line buffer on the chart.  Features: -Trend Line :  We add trend line on the chart in the hope it help you to see current trend on the chart while following oversold and overbought  from RSI. This is additional feature in the indicator. We consider that following the trend is very important in trading. -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbols/Panel and  the indicator will adjust the da
    Trend Scanner Xtra
    Wartono
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    TrendScanner XTra scans market trends from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes with extra additional Entry Point Signals arrow on the current chart. Features: -Entry Point SIgnals :  This is additional feature in the indicator. No repaint arrows. The Trading system in the single indicator. MTF Trend informations and Entry Signals. In order to make it easier for trader to get trading moments from a single chart and  deciding entry time.  -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbol
    PullBack Matrix Signals Provider
    Wartono
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    PullbackMatrix provides the key information of the trading transactions when it finds the right market moment based on its built-in logic algorithm. The high accuracy signals including Trading Symbol, Entry Price, Entry Time, TakeProfit, Stoploss, and more. And that's all will be available instantly in your chart panel, drawing the position lines and also sending signal notification to email, mobile phone, and screen popup. More important is that also saves signals into a .csv file which is usef
    KXChannel No Repaint
    Wartono
    Indicators
    Non-repaint indicator    to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. Customized by adding the trends exactly in the middle line, arrows when price cross over the outer lines and Fibonacci Levels L
    TradeArray Scalping
    Wartono
    Indicators
    A professional trading indicator with double-entry options. Valuable Smooth Channel Lines on the separated window, Trend Lines both on the main window, and separated window and entry arrows. Good for trading scalping in the lower timeframes. Even also it can work and provide signals in the higher timeframes for longer-term trading periods.  INDICATOR SETTINGS: 1.  Signal Mode. There are 2 options: Default and Compact. If Default, it will provide 3 different arrow codes on the main window. This o
    Magic Regression
    Wartono
    Indicators
    Provides Regression Channel on the current chart. Combined by Trend of Moving Averages and Multi timeframes Oscillator Indicators: CCI, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD with specific working logic . It could make us easier to identify swing high-low as an entry point, the retracement area while following the current trend. Consists of 2 types of signal, main and secondary. The main signal will draw very clearly triangle and lines on the chart with the word " BUY" or 'SELL'. and the secondary is the sta
    TradeSizeCalculator
    Wartono
    Indicators
    It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
    MACD Scanner Dashboard
    Wartono
    Indicators
    MACD Scanner provides the multi symbols and multi-timeframes of MACD signals. It is useful for trader to find the trading idea quickly and easily. User-friendly, visually clean, colorful, and readable. Dynamic dashboard display that can be adjusted thru the external input settings. Total Timeframes and Total symbols as well as the desired total rows/panel, so it can maximize the efficiency of using the chart space. The Highlight Stars on the certain matrix boxes line based on the selected Scan M
    EntryMaximator A Semi Automated Trading
    Wartono
    Experts
    It has 3 capabilities at once and can be adjusted according to needs. Full Auto, Semi-Auto, or Warning Signals only. You can choose it by setting the parameters provided. Built to help Traders work much easier than doing it manually. Sharpen the accuracy of market analysis performed by a Trader by only executing in certain price areas and adjustable signal parameters. Features Ability to manage trading management, including automatically determining stop loss/take profit, calculating lot size ba
    SignalPinner A Non Repaint Trend Follower Signals
    Wartono
    Indicators
    SignalPinner is a trend line Indicator which can detect market trends early by including three types of signal arrows. Non repaint and trend following. Signals on the strong trend, signals in the beginning of trend and signals with multiple market analysis algorithm as the main signals. Supported by alert notification message to keep you getting signals while on the go. Symbols: Any Timeframes: Any Features Histogram buffers as a sign the trend is started. It can help the trader knowing the mar
    Scalping Scanner Dashboard
    Wartono
    Indicators
    Scanning   Multi Symbols Scalping Signals based on 3 kinds of Market Analysis methods. Trend, Signal, and Reversator. And each method consists of its own multi timeframes algorithm functions. Summarized to become clear signals direction BUY/SELL, including the signals strength scoring and sending message to all available alert tools. Displayed on a User Friendly and customizable Dashboard. Size, colors, coordinates, highlight, hidden/show and more. Base Timeframe: M15. And M5 to Daily to confirm
    ChartGetSignal
    Wartono
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
