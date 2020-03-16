Dapitrend Non Repaint Indicator
- Indicators
- Wartono
- Version: 2.20
- Updated: 16 March 2020
- Activations: 10
Oversold and Overbought Candles, Trendlines, and BUY-SELL arrows in the single Indicator. Built from 8 default MT4 Indicators. Stochastic,RSI,SAR,CCI,RVI,DeMarker,WPR and MA.
It is " NON REPAINT " indicator. All buffers do not repaint.
Double Trendline buffers that can also be used to identify sideway market and support resistance area.
Any timeframes and any currency pairs.
Parameters:
- Show Trend. TRUE/FALSE to show trendlines on the chart
- Follow Trend. If TRUE , Dapitrend will show only the arrows on the current trend. Trend is identified by TrendLine buffers.
- Disable Signals on GAP. If true, Dapitrend will disable arrows that is still under the range of current price to Lookback Gap in Bars.
- Lookback Gap in Bars. The number of Bars between signal and GAP
- Trend Period. It is a period of Main TrendLines.
- Trend Devisor. It is a Devisor of Trend Period and the result is a second TrendLines
- Show Bars. It is an option to show candle bars or hide them. If true, Dapitrend will show Overbought and Oversold Candles.
- Bars Period. It is the period of Candle buffers.
- Alerts. Including Dekstop Alerts, Mobile Notification and Email Alerts.