Mars 13 The Break Pattern

Mars 13 is a Break indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators

  • Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
  • Low risk entries.
  • Never repaints signal.
  • Never backpaints signal.
  • Never recalculates signal.
  • For MT4 Only
  • Great For Scalping
  • Great For Swing Trading
  • Arrow Entry Alerts
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Works On Any Mt4 Pair
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Can be used in combination with other indicators
  • Its a trading strategy itself
  • It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.
  • PIP FOR TRADE IN THE SCREEN for best control of the trade
  • FIlter of Volume
  • Filter of Trend
  • Security exit of fail trade
Features

Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.

Information on the screen:

Overall Trades: Trade number.
Profitable Trades: percentage of winners
Pip: Total pip won.
Average Pip: Pip average per trade
Best Pip: Best trade in pip

Indicator Parameters:
  • size: Size of the no trading zone
  • margin_exit: margin of security of exit
  • margin_entry: margin of security of entry
  • margin_Box: margin of security of box break
  • User_Security_Exit: Activate Security exit
  • Security_Exit_Pip: Pip of security exit
  • Trend_Filter: Activate Trend Filter
  • Power_Trend_Filter: Power Of Trend Filter
  • Time_Factor_Trend_Filter: Timeframe of trend
  • Filter_Volume: Activate  filter of volume
  • Alert: Send an alert to the screen.
  • Mail: Send a message to your email.
  • Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app.
  • Pip_trade: Displays the pip ot the trade in the candle of exit.
  • Information: Displays the statistics accumulated on the screen.
  • Text_info: Displays the motor of search of the indicator in the corner of the sceen.


Mars 2 The Wall Indicator
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 2 is a Oscilator indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading A
The 4 headed dragon MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.   Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Elasticity MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Price TMA Bands Non Repaint
Badis Brahimi
Indicators
This is a simple PriceTMA bands, non repaint! it can be used for a trend following system or sometimes reversals. as a main signal or a filter for others strategies, it depends on the trader main strategy. calculations for this indicator are a combined Algorithm between moving averages "MA" and average true range"ATR". good luck with your trading! i hope it is helpful Cheers
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Orion MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ORION  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ORION     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      ORION . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Jupiter Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
Halley s comet
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Halley´s comet   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Halley´s comet           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Halley´s comet   . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You
Smart Channels
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Smart Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The indicator is used to identify trends in financial markets and indicates the direction of price movement. Smart Channel, in fact, is a miniature trading strategy, since, regardless of the construction methods, it uses the tactics of rebounding from the boundaries of the built channel, and the boundaries themselves are used as guidelines for the correct placement of stop loss and take profit orders. The key differe
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
ZORRO 3 in 1
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This robot combines three ways of trading and for all uses the same successful money management. All three ways of trading can be used simultaneously or separately. Auto search and trading SR levels and their breakout. News trading - at a specified time placed pending orders for BUY and SELL. Manual opening trades using buttons in the chart. For these your trades will use the same money management as for automated trading. Is recommended ECN broker with minimal spread and with minimal slip and
Turbo pivot levels
Ugur Oezcan
4.5 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on pivot points. Users can choose entry level and direct themselves. Expert use martingale strategy to recover unsuccessful trades. When going into drawdown it starts its slipping mode in which it always tries to keep the whole set of trades on a steady course level. In hedging mode, all take profits will be deleted and the basket will try to close at breakeven price. EA can also be used as normal with Stop loss. Please test before using with Stop loss. The EA can tr
Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
James D Scuderi
Indicators
The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
HERO Time USDJPY
Yang Shu Shen Chuan
Experts
Thank you for your interest in "HERO_Time_USDJPY." Overview of "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Operable with a minimum capital Holds positions for only a few hours Completely hands-free operation Simple and easy-to-understand settings Please take your time to read about this EA, as it might be a valuable addition to your portfolio. Details of "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Can be operated with a margin of 1,000 USD using 0.27 lots. Trades on the 1-hour timeframe of USDJPY. It is a Dealing Day Trade (Deito Tore) type
Mars 1 Box Break
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Indicators
Mars 1 is a Box Break is a powerful indicator of Break Zone for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entr
Trend Monkey PRO
Lu Ye Feng Yefeng
Experts
Trend monkey   Trend  Monkey is an EA that integrates various strategies such as trend identification, grid, and hedging. After using it, I believe you will be able to start your journey of wealth. This is the free version, you can download the professional version. Big discount: 30% discount for the top ten users Feature Spread requirements are not particularly demanding, general platforms can run Follow trends, use trends to trade Using hedging transactions to maximize profits Recommendati
Trend Reversal Identifier
Oliver Ojeda Ojeda
Indicators
Trend Reversal Identifier es un indicador de análisis profundo que no repinta de alto rendimiento que sirve para detectar y confirmar Pullbacks, Soportes y Resistencias.  También posee un alto valor para detectar divergencias al tener los movimientos alcista y bajistas dados por separado con mucha claridad.  Debido a la estructura implícita del algoritmo es plenamente válido para cualquier par/periodo y no necesita configuración. Tenemos dos zonas principales: Zona Up y Zona Down, las cuales a s
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
