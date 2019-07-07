Mars 6 The Perfect Wave

Mars 6 is a Oscillators indicator is a powerful indicator of Break Zone for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.





Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Low risk entries.

Never repaints signal.

Never backpaints signal.

Never recalculates signal.

For MT4 Only

Great For Scalping

Great For Swing Trading

Arrow Entry Alerts

Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.

Works On Any Timeframe

Works On Any Mt4 Pair

No additional Indicator is needed.

Its a trading strategy itself

It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.

Simple and easy to use.

PIP FOR TRADE IN THE SCREEN for best control of the trade









The indicator gives a signal when the trade born. You can use the indicator for scalping and intraday trading but also for long term trading (days/weeks/months).The indicator Mars 6 is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals.





Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the market





Features





Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.





Information on the screen:





Overall Trades : Trade number.

: Trade number. Profitable Trades : percentage of winners

: percentage of winners Pip : Total pip won.

: Total pip won. Average Pip: Pip average per trade

Pip average per trade Best Pip: Best trade in pip





Indicator Parameters:





Size : Regulates the power of the wave.

: Regulates the power of the wave. Margin_exit : Regulate de sensibility of the exit .

: Regulate de sensibility of the exit . Margin_entry : Regulate de sensibility of the entry.

: Regulate de sensibility of the entry. Margin_box : Regulate de sensibility of the neutral zone.

: Regulate de sensibility of the neutral zone. Alert : Send an alert to the screen.

: Send an alert to the screen. Mail : Send a message to your email.

: Send a message to your email. Notification : Send a notification to your mobile app.

: Send a notification to your mobile app. Pip_trade : Displays the pip ot the trade in the candle of exit.

: Displays the pip ot the trade in the candle of exit. Information : Displays the statistics accumulated on the screen.

: Displays the statistics accumulated on the screen. Text_info: Displays the motor of search of the indicator in the corner of the sceen.











