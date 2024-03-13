Position Trader EA

4.64

Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products.

The EA will automatically scale into market structure moves using "elastic band theory" and mean revert moves taken by the banks and institutions using either the RSI indicator or extensions of the average daily range (ADR) of any forex instrument you want to trade. Position trading is a method of entering the market using small risk and multiple entries, meaning the accuracy of the initial trade entry is less important than the way the trade is managed by the EA after entry. Markets are unpredictable and virtually impossible to time movements in with any kind of accuracy that is sustainable long term, this is why the majority of trading strategies and traders fail. You can also convert virtually any strategy you currently trade or have traded in the past into a position trading strategy by simply taking an initial market entry using the quick trading buttons on the EA. Once this initial trade is taken, the EA will then either auto close the trade when at a designated profit level or turn the trade into a position trade by scaling in on the next leg of the market structure move for you.

The inputs for the EA and full manual are here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756484

MT5 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115359/

What's New in Version 2.0!

- Added market reversal alert indicator logic as a signal option. This is a modified logic from the market reversal alert indicator that will only signal at high and low of the day areas where the RSI and ADR conditions naturally trigger. The indicator for this alert will only draw on the chart if setting up and all other condition filters are true (candle close above/below level, time of day etc). Once triggered or invalidated it is removed.
- Added new entry signal for 3 bar reversal price action patterns. This popular 3 bar pattern is a strong reversal signal based on opposite parties taking control of price action.
- You can now choose to use more than one strategy at once and the EA will only take one trade, not 2 if both RSI and ADR conditions are met at the same time. This was a bug that occasionally occurred in very strong intraday pushes only.
- New option to only trade once per day in each direction. If multiple ADR/RSI conditions are detected in a day and multiple signals occur, while a trade has already been taken and hit target, no additional trades will be taken that day. This was occasionally problematic for those scalping small trades using ADR specifically. This does NOT affect the scaling in logic if price pushes beyond the next additional entry level.
- New option to have stop losses NOT removed by default for those that may want to use stops with market reversal alert signal entries. The position trader EA can now mimic most functionality present in the old market reversal alerts EA for those wanting to use stop loss strategies.
- New option to adjust the ADR multiple used for stop loss and risk calculation. This was previously always calculated over 1 ADR. You can now use multiples like 0.5 or 0.25 ADR which would be 1/2 or 1/4. This input is to assist those wanting to use stop losses and needing tighter than 1 ADR distances.
- Added an option with the ADR reversal strategy for the close of the signal candle to be beyond the ADR level for a trade to be taken. This will mean signals that touch ADR and reverse will not trigger an entry and will need stronger movement before attempting to get into a position.
- Option to use one or all signal types. The logic of the EA is adjusted as we now can choose more than one entry signal (moving average, 3 bar reversal or market reversal alert). If you select more than one signal and multiple happen at once the EA will only take one trade so you can select any combination of signals you want to use.

- Added average price line option so you can see the average of positions plotted on the chart to aid with targeting.

Main Functionality:

  • Fully automated trading of RSI based mean reversion strategy.
  • Fully automated trading of ADR based mean reversion strategy.
  • Settings to fine tune each of the above strategies based on your requirements.
  • Simple, configurable entry condition using any moving average to trigger trades when strength is detected in the direction the strategy will trade.
  • Manual trade buttons to take initial entries or place manual additional trades in any existing position as well as close out trades.
    (Use these to trade any strategy and let the EA automatically turn trades that don't work into position trades).
    v1.2 - Buttons now work in the strategy tester too!
  • Perform automatic drawdown control (scaling out of losing trades) as they hit specific percentages in drawdown on your account.
  • Perform aggressive drawdown control (full size trades with stop losses) when your total position hits a specific percentage of your account in drawdown.
  • Total control over the minimum distances between trades in each position and the lot size increment (if required) for additional trades.
  • Risk auto calculated based on percent of your account size or a fixed lot size.
  • Individual exit targets based on a percentage of your account for individual trades, positions in a single direction and all trades open on each instrument traded.
  • Trade time filter to ensure no trades are taken during swaps where high spreads occur.
  • Can trade on any timeframe using the RSI mean reversion strategy (M5 timeframe recommended for ADR strategy)

EA Functionality & Logic:

The EA monitors the market for extended conditions on RSI or ADR depending on the strategy you are trading and will then, once the conditions for a trade are met, monitor the timeframe it is running on for an entry into the market. The entries are all taken using a moving average on the timeframe the EA is running on. e.g. if you run the EA on the M5 timeframe it will take a trade when the price closes above or below the MA you set in the inputs on that timeframe. The moving average entry logic is that price needs to open above the moving average and close below it to take a short entry and the opposite for longs. The EA monitors the last candle closed. When a trade is placed the EA will then auto calculate a level above shorts or below longs based on average daily range and get ready to add additional trades if price exceeds this level. The lot size of the next trade is also auto calculated by the EA, this level and the lot size are determined by the inputs you select. The EA automatically monitors the current profit and drawdown of each trade and the total position (all trades in the same direction) and will automatically close either complete trades or partial size based on the inputs for drawdown control and profit targets.

Recommended Setup For The EA:

The strategies for the EA was developed on forex markets as they have a very rhythmic movement and market structure is often clearly defined so you should be able to run the EA on any forex pair but any other instrument will also work so test! 

As with all EAs it is advisable to have the EA running on a machine that is left on 24/7 so the EA can work constantly and monitor the market for you. It is recommended to run the EA on the M5 timeframe for the ADR strategy and if you are trading using RSI it is advisable to also use M5 or M15, assuming you are monitoring RSI levels on the H1 and H4 timeframes. The EA enters the market using a moving average as the entry signal and that is on the timeframe it is running on. Bear in mind if you set the EA to manual mode where it uses the trading buttons only, it will still manage any entries you take with the buttons on the version of the EA running on your VPS/trading PC. Run each strategy you trade on a seperate terminal and seperate trading account so the EA doesn't not get confused with multiple entries using multiple strategies on the same account/terminal. This is best practice for all trading.

My setup: I have multiple terminals running on my own VPS, each terminal is logged into a different trading account and each account is only running one strategy. This way I know exactly what is and is not working at any time. Each terminal has every chart I want to trade opne (all FX pairs in my case) and the EA is set on each chart on the M5 timeframe and will auto enter for me based on RSI or ADR depending on which acocunt it is.
On my trading PC that I use for analysis in my office I also have the EA running on a chart but set to "button trading only" mode. This means I can manually add trades into a position and then the EA running on that chart on my VPS will take over, adjust the next entry level and lot size for me.

Recommended Pairs:

The EA is predominently designed to trade the FX markets but the concept of position trading will work on most instruments that have regular predicatable movement. To limit exposure it's advisable to only trade a limited amount of currency pairs so you do not get over exposed to any one currency too many times as this would harm your account during a squeeze on that currency.
As a guide a good range or forex pairs to trade would be AUDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF. JPY pairs trend hard at times making position trading more difficult but you can trade this pair but be ready to do drawdown control should a squeeze occur! CHF pairs are also tricky at times as this currency is used as a safe haven so if you want to be super safe you can also avoid pairs crossed with that. Other crosses which perform well and you could incorporate would include AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EUFCHF, GBPNZD, NZDCAD and NZDUSD.



Reviews 13
sparkieboysi
239
sparkieboysi 2025.10.13 09:59 
 

I must say i am very impressed with this EA, i have tried many indicators and forex robots to no avail. This EA is one of the best i have come across, and admittedly i was hesitant on purchasing this as i was thinking it was the same as the other EA's. I took the plunge to buy it and i have to say this EA was the best purchase i have made. So Far it has traded 16 trades with one loss(changed some settings). Very Impressed. Also using this has Improved my confidence in using robots, but most of all i have condfidence letting it run and its stress free, and its great letting my mt4 app ping me with profits. Excellent EA built by Lee Many Thanks.

Simba Finance
286
Simba Finance 2025.02.20 17:25 
 

Excellent EA. Lee's support is great as always, and he's using the same tools every day on the livestreams.

ywillems
67
ywillems 2025.01.17 10:08 
 

This farmost the best EA i've ever used. Not a "set and forget" EA, but defenitly profitable. I'm using this EA now since 3 months and experience a average profit of 25% monthly with an overall DD of max 28%. My settings are rather conservative with a 0,5% risc and 0,25% and 0,35% TP (singel and multiple position respectively). I don't use automatic DD control but i "trim" the open positions in DD as soon as the number of open positions exceeds 3 (thus starting from 4 and above). I use the EA for all the forex pairs as indicated in the EA description (no JPY a,nd CHF). Good job!!

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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
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Experts
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Fan Yang
Experts
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1. Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or reversal is due soon. 2. Use one time frame (your favourite to trade)
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sparkieboysi
239
sparkieboysi 2025.10.13 09:59 
 

I must say i am very impressed with this EA, i have tried many indicators and forex robots to no avail. This EA is one of the best i have come across, and admittedly i was hesitant on purchasing this as i was thinking it was the same as the other EA's. I took the plunge to buy it and i have to say this EA was the best purchase i have made. So Far it has traded 16 trades with one loss(changed some settings). Very Impressed. Also using this has Improved my confidence in using robots, but most of all i have condfidence letting it run and its stress free, and its great letting my mt4 app ping me with profits. Excellent EA built by Lee Many Thanks.

Hg494Pat17
24
Hg494Pat17 2025.06.03 13:52 
 

Just started. Hoping for a profitable time..........

Simba Finance
286
Simba Finance 2025.02.20 17:25 
 

Excellent EA. Lee's support is great as always, and he's using the same tools every day on the livestreams.

ywillems
67
ywillems 2025.01.17 10:08 
 

This farmost the best EA i've ever used. Not a "set and forget" EA, but defenitly profitable. I'm using this EA now since 3 months and experience a average profit of 25% monthly with an overall DD of max 28%. My settings are rather conservative with a 0,5% risc and 0,25% and 0,35% TP (singel and multiple position respectively). I don't use automatic DD control but i "trim" the open positions in DD as soon as the number of open positions exceeds 3 (thus starting from 4 and above). I use the EA for all the forex pairs as indicated in the EA description (no JPY a,nd CHF). Good job!!

TYoung6610
196
TYoung6610 2024.10.07 19:15 
 

I have been trading the Position Trader EA for four full weeks (demo), starting on 9/9. My results have been incredible. I currently have a 42.48% gain with a maximum 12.9% drawdown, which recovered fairly quickly. I am aware that I entered into a favorable market condition for the EA and that this will not happen every month. My risk may be too high, but I can easily adjust that, and would be very happy to have a much smaller percentage gain than 42.48% a month. Lee is a great teacher and programmer. I highly recommend that you check out his methods and products.

garry_mccrudd
42
garry_mccrudd 2024.07.14 17:00 
 

Great EA, well tested and robust strategy. Very good user support, developer streams live most weekdays.

Robert _
283
Robert _ 2024.05.06 14:05 
 

Treasure in the forex world with great daily youtube support. Thank you Lee.

Daniel
922
Daniel 2024.04.25 10:31 
 

I bought the EA yesterday. After various settings, I'll take a look at the whole thing. First of all - the EA is very reminiscent of QQU. Somehow he still doesn't convince me. When testing EU/CAD, I noticed that the EA ignored the rise in March 2024, which was over 3000 points, but started to buy sell on the rise. Let's see the next few months. I'll inform you again.

Lee Samson
73342
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.04.25 11:48
Not sure 24 hours is long enough to test it really as it's designed to work with 1 and 4 hour timeframes so you've had less than 24 candles of movement! :) You are talking about a breakout there in March 2024. This is a mean reversion position trading EA, nothing to do with breakouts so please read the manual and watch the video again, doesn't do breakouts so would certainly not have got on that!
Mark Vaines
2115
Mark Vaines 2024.04.21 07:51 
 

So far so good still messing with the setting but definatly a robost and adaptable EA. Some set files used by the users might be helpful to see how ppl opearate this EA. I intend on posting some set files in the comments after testing .....Good Job well thought out and executes smootly what it says it does

Wilhelm Niebuhr
35
Wilhelm Niebuhr 2024.04.06 13:20 
 

Absolutely brilliant and a very safe EA to run with an aggressive EA on same currency pairs with different time frames, rectifying errors of the aggressive EA. Genius piece of work.

pitorian
104
pitorian 2024.04.04 13:44 
 

I am impressed with Lee's support and ability to build EAs if used properly and you watch and read the documents they work, It's the only EAs and indicators I use on my charts, thank you, Lee, for all the help and support you are truly one in a million

Steve Agleron
330
Steve Agleron 2024.03.13 18:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Petr Kolar
258
Petr Kolar 2024.03.13 18:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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