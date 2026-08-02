Monthly Burst Usdjpy MT4

MONTHLY BURST USDJPY EA — High-Variance Fixed-Lot Burst (High Risk)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is a high-variance, high-risk product designed to chase strong monthly bursts on USDJPY with fixed lots and a re-deposit assumption. It can experience deep drawdowns (about 12% in backtest). Use ONLY money you can afford to lose and withdraw profits regularly. This is not a conservative system.

MONTHLY BURST is a single-position trend system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded; the variance comes from concentrated bursts of activity and fixed-lot sizing.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry: trend signal on USDJPY H1. One position at a time.
2) Hard stop-loss on every trade, sized to volatility. No averaging, no grid.
3) Fixed-lot sizing (set FixedLot), intended to be combined with periodic re-deposits / withdrawals rather than pure compounding.
4) Protection: free-margin check and lot normalization before every order; configure the safety guard for live use.

REAL MT5 BACKTEST (USDJPY, H1, every-tick, $10,000)
- Period: about 12.4 years
- Profit factor: 1.50
- Maximum drawdown: about 12 percent
- Annual return: about +24 percent
- Trades: about 639

Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

INPUTS (key)
- FixedLot: fixed lot size (the intended sizing mode)
- RiskPercent: optional risk-based sizing (0 = use FixedLot)
- MaxLot, RunMode (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive), safety guard.

WHO IT IS FOR
Traders who want a high-variance USDJPY burst system, accept deep drawdowns by design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and manage deposits/withdrawals actively. For lower risk, choose a conservative EA. Start on demo first.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
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4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Experts
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