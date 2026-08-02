Monthly Burst Usdjpy MT4

MONTHLY BURST USDJPY EA — High-Variance Fixed-Lot Burst (High Risk)



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.



IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is a high-variance, high-risk product designed to chase strong monthly bursts on USDJPY with fixed lots and a re-deposit assumption. It can experience deep drawdowns (about 12% in backtest). Use ONLY money you can afford to lose and withdraw profits regularly. This is not a conservative system.



MONTHLY BURST is a single-position trend system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded; the variance comes from concentrated bursts of activity and fixed-lot sizing.



HOW IT WORKS

1) Entry: trend signal on USDJPY H1. One position at a time.

2) Hard stop-loss on every trade, sized to volatility. No averaging, no grid.

3) Fixed-lot sizing (set FixedLot), intended to be combined with periodic re-deposits / withdrawals rather than pure compounding.

4) Protection: free-margin check and lot normalization before every order; configure the safety guard for live use.



REAL MT5 BACKTEST (USDJPY, H1, every-tick, $10,000)

- Period: about 12.4 years

- Profit factor: 1.50

- Maximum drawdown: about 12 percent

- Annual return: about +24 percent

- Trades: about 639



Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.



INPUTS (key)

- FixedLot: fixed lot size (the intended sizing mode)

- RiskPercent: optional risk-based sizing (0 = use FixedLot)

- MaxLot, RunMode (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive), safety guard.



WHO IT IS FOR

Traders who want a high-variance USDJPY burst system, accept deep drawdowns by design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and manage deposits/withdrawals actively. For lower risk, choose a conservative EA. Start on demo first.



SUPPORT

Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.

