Signal From Level
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 19 October 2021
- Activations: 5
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator
This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels.
Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows.
It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timeframes. If a strong trend is forming, the indicator will always notify the trader with arrow signals. This signaling tool can also be applied during sideways market movements.