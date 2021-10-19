Signal From Level

Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator

This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels.

Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows.

It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timeframes. If a strong trend is forming, the indicator will always notify the trader with arrow signals. This signaling tool can also be applied during sideways market movements.