Market Reversal Alerts EA MT5

The Market Reversal Alerts EA is powered by the indicator of the same name (available here) and trades based on market structure shifts.

The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings.

It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal. More at the indicator page.

There are too many settings and posibilites to cover in this description so there is a blog post with all the settings and a video which goes into them all in fine detail in this blog post.

Please read that post above and watch the videos and you'll see how powerful the EA is.

Some good set files to get you started and strategies available in this blog post.

The possibilities to fine tune and create multiple strategies and trading styles based on market structure reversals are endless! Those that know me know I make good money with this EA on a daily basis and I'm happy to show you how.

MT4 Version of the EA is also available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65383

This EA is incredibly powerful and configurable. You can trade it with a stop loss or use a grid or basket trading strategy with it which is how I personally trade with people in my free live streams each day on YouTube. Search "the market structure trader" to find them. Position trading is a style of trading which gradually scales you into market swings based on price movement and profit taking activities by the big banks that move and manipulate price. The EA set files provided in the links above are geared up to generate between 5-10% return per month on a typical month and this is a longer terms trading technique using swings. For more information on position trading you can do the free position trading bootcamp course also available on YouTube.

The EA allows you to filter the entries based on RSI, higher time frame RSI, moveing averages, higher time frame moving averages and also ADR. You can also set it to only trade reversal alerts when yesterdays highs or lows are swept (stop hunts). There are endless possibilities and you can configure the EA to trade based on your individual style and it is excellent for trading smart money concepts.

The EA has a number of trailing stop and profit taking features built in also. These allow you to reduce risk and exit your positions based on money, ADR movement and just traditional pip moves as required.