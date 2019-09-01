Mars 10 The Bars Signal
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mars 10 is a Oscillators indicator is a powerful indicator of CHANGE DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Can be used in combination with other indicators
- Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
- Low risk entries.
- Never repaints signal.
- Never backpaints signal.
- Never recalculates signal.
- For MT4 Only
- Great For Scalping
- Great For Swing Trading
- Arrow Entry Alerts
- Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
- Works On Any Timeframe
- Works On Any Mt4 Pair
- No additional Indicator is needed.
- Can be used in combination with other indicators
- Its a trading strategy itself
- It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
- Simple and easy to use.
- PIP FOR TRADE IN THE SCREEN for best control of the trade
- size: Size of the no trading zone
- margin_exit: margin of security of exit
- margin_entry: margin of security of entry
- margin_box: margin of security of no trading zone
- Alert: Send an alert to the screen.
- Mail: Send a message to your email.
- Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app.
- Pip_trade: Displays the pip ot the trade in the candle of exit.
- Information: Displays the statistics accumulated on the screen.
- Text_info: Displays the motor of search of the indicator in the corner of the sceen.
perfect indicator on VPS