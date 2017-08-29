Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes.

This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart.

Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames.

This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease.

This panel allows you to take very important directional movements.

A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe).





Graphic Object

Symbol label

Red button: the price is under the relative EMA

Green button: the price is above the relative EMA





Input Values

Enable Alert (true/false): the EA will alert with a pop up when all TF for a symbol are the same color

Use_Only_Current_Symbol: to show only current symbol values

28 SYMBOLS

Forex_Suffix_Symbols: put the broker suffix on symbols to delete from view

Ex: EURUSDc >>> EURUSD on the indicator

Ex: EURUSDc >>> EURUSD on the indicator EMA SETTINGS differents for ALL Timeframe

EMA Periods



EMA Shift



EMA Method



EMA Applied Price

RECTANGLE GRAPHIC SETUP

Long_color



Short_color



TextColor

COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS

Button_Size



Symbols_Button_Width



Label_Size



Button_Text_Color

NEW_CHART_TO_OPEN

User template to add on the opened chart (you can apply a custom template on the opened chart)

NOTE: if you have gray button with zero value please update the history oh symbol and open the relative chart.