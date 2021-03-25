ADR Reversal Indicator MT5

4.67

The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels which have mathematical probabilities attached to them of price exceeding them. More details on that below...

ADR ALERT DASHBOARD TO COMPLIMENT THE INDICATOR AND MONITOR ALL PAIRS ALSO AVAILABLE HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66316

MT4 Version also available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62757

Around 60% of the time price trades within it's normal average daily range (ADR) and pushes above these levels are usually an indicator of a sharp price move which will typically have a pull back (profit take) move following it. You can take advantage of these sharp moves by trading the pull back from the top or bottom of the daily range to the most recent level of support or resistance.

Over 20 years of historical data was gathered to find the average percentage chances of price moving beyond specific ADR levels for the major forex pairs and a selection of crosses. This data indicated that price only moved beyond 200% of it's ADR 3% of the time meaning your odds of a reversal or pullback at that level would be 97%!!!

These are the ADR extension averages shown by the data:

Price exceeded 100% of ADR10 roughly 42% of the time.
Price exceeded 125% of ADR10 roughly 23% of the time.
Price exceeded 150% of ADR10 roughly 12% of the time.
Price exceeded 175% of ADR10 roughly 6% of the time.
Price exceeded 200% of ADR10 roughly 3% of the time.
Price exceeded 225% of ADR10 roughly 2% of the time.

As you can see from the levels above if price gets to 150% of it's normal ADR the odds of it going further are only 12% giving you a massive advantage. Wait for price action to show you signs of a turn at that level and jump in on the pullback!

Indicator Settings:

  • Select the ADR number you would like to work with. NOTE: Statistics above are based on ADR10 data.
  • Choose the colours and styling of the lines for ADR levels.
  • Select the type of alerts you want to receive from pop-ups, emails or push alerts.
  • Option to turn each level on or off if you would like to only receive alerts at specific ADR extremes.
  • Choose the text for the alerts you would like for each level.

Entry Strategy Idea:

Wait for price to get to a specific level and receive an alert. The higher the level the better the chance of a reversal but the fewer alerts you will receive. When you get an alert you can either wait for a good price action candlestick pattern to form (engulfing, hammer, shooting star etc...) or you may want to use a tight EMA like EMA9 and jump in. M5 or M15 are the best timeframes to use.

These trades are meant to be scalping trades so ideally target the most recent high or low that is likely to act as a level of support or resistance. Often these ADR alerts happen in the London or NY sessions so targeting highs and lows of the Asian session is often a good idea.

Grid Trading ADR Levels:

Many people grid trade using ADR. Enter small positions at selected ADR levels (100%, 150%, 200% etc) and then as price moves over the levels you gain a position with a higher average each time a new trade triggers. This then allows more profit to be made on the pullback and a higher average price entry than just the first position taken.

Other Notes on ADR:

Be careful of ADR extensions that happen after fundamental news events. These can sometimes be the start of new multi day pushes and less chance of a pullback or reversal.

Look out for price levels when you get an ADR alert. If there is a recent level that has just been breached it's often an indicator of a stop hunt. The market is just pushing to take out peoples stops and pullbacks or reversals are much more likely.

Reviews 11
imrekas
99
imrekas 2026.08.12 17:41 
 

I like this indicator

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:52 
 

good tool

Betatester69
199
Betatester69 2024.05.06 20:20 
 

Useful indicator to work along with the author's strategy suggestion on his website. A suggestion if it could be implemented; ability to show/hide only certain ADR levels.

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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imrekas
99
imrekas 2026.08.12 17:41 
 

I like this indicator

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:52 
 

good tool

Betatester69
199
Betatester69 2024.05.06 20:20 
 

Useful indicator to work along with the author's strategy suggestion on his website. A suggestion if it could be implemented; ability to show/hide only certain ADR levels.

Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2023.04.05 17:43 
 

Would be nice tool but the lines and text are always in the way and making things messy because i can't choose the position of anything in any way. Reply. The authors reply below is not what i mean at all. Of course we can put the chart on the foreground but the point is that we cant move the lines or the text which makes the charts look messy no matter if the chart is on foreground or not. Normally in quality indicators we are able to choose the position of objects in chart.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2023.04.05 17:52
But thats just a feature in your MT4/5, nothing to do with the indicator or any other indicator. Right click the chart, choose properties and select chart on foreground. You can up your review to 5* now, indicator does everything you want it to! :)
sweethomeboy2
594
sweethomeboy2 2023.02.09 12:18 
 

I made many tests, and it worked like magic, if you have a strategy or an indicator and you want to make sure about your next move this tool will help you, I don't always write reviews for the many indicators that I bought, because I always felt that there is something missing, this tool helped me with the missing link for all the indicators that I bought, they are not bad at all as I thought ( with the confirmation from ADR). 5 BIG STARS

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2023.02.09 12:37
Glad you find it useful and nice to hear you seem to have found the missing part of your strategy in this indicator. :)
y728115
329
y728115 2022.06.23 05:47 
 

Thank you. I will utilize it.

David
146
David 2022.05.31 08:51 
 

10/10 very good indicator! Thank you Lee!

Szaman
136
Szaman 2022.05.24 02:39 
 

Very Good Toll. It can work alone, but I recommend that you take the Market reversal indicator EA for this product in the appropriate robot settings it works great. it is useful in many strategies

camira
223
camira 2022.05.16 19:59 
 

very good tool, helpful for overview and making decisions. the price is very fair! thank you

krzys1973
556
krzys1973 2022.03.26 11:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.03.26 12:46
This is an indicator. You would need an EA build specifically for that. Indicators cannot take trades only EAs.
FXTechniq
114
FXTechniq 2021.05.10 09:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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