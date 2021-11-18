Signals By Levels

The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately!





Indicator Settings

===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main settings

Delay of messages, min. - the interval between messages sent from one object in minutes

- the interval between messages sent from one object in minutes Sending the message before closing candle, min. - the number of minutes until the candle closes, when sending messages is allowed. Used if signal are generated at candle closure

- the number of minutes until the candle closes, when sending messages is allowed. Used if signal are generated at candle closure Sending Push messages - send messages to the mobile terminal (Android and iOS)

- send messages to the mobile terminal (Android and iOS) Sending EMail - send messages to EMail

===*** Levels settings ***=== - below is the list of settings for levels

First up level - first upper level

- first upper level First down level - first lower level

- first lower level Second up level - second upper level

- second upper level Second down level - second lower level

- second lower level Ascending trend line - upward trend line

- upward trend line Descending trend line - downward trend line

- downward trend line Space from the price to levels, pips - the distance in pips from the price to draw the objects by default

- the distance in pips from the price to draw the objects by default Approach to levels , pips - the distance from the object to start sending messages, when the price approaches

- the distance from the object to start sending messages, when the price approaches Move away from levels , pips - the distance from the object to stop sending messages, when the price moves away (together, the previous two parameters set the range above and below the object to send messages)

- the distance from the object to stop sending messages, when the price moves away (together, the previous two parameters set the range above and below the object to send messages) Signal type - signal type (two options: send messages when candle closes or immediately)

"===*** Trend lines settings ***===" - below is the list of settings for trend lines Ascending trend line - upward trend line

- upward trend line Descending trend line - downward trend line

- downward trend line Space from the price to trend lines, pips - the distance in pips from the price to draw the lines by default

- the distance in pips from the price to draw the lines by default Approach to trend lines, pips - the distance from the line to start sending messages, when the price approaches

- the distance from the line to start sending messages, when the price approaches Move away from trend lines, pips - the distance from the line to stop sending messages, when the price moves away (together, the previous two parameters set the range above and below the object to send messages)

- the distance from the line to stop sending messages, when the price moves away (together, the previous two parameters set the range above and below the object to send messages) Signal type - signal type (two options: send messages when candle closes or immediately)

"===*** Drawing settings ***=== - below is the list of settings for drawing

Drawing on a background - draw objects in the background

- draw objects in the background First up level - color of first upper level

- color of first upper level First down level - color of first lower level

- color of first lower level Style of first levels - style of first levels

- style of first levels Width of first levels - width of first levels

Second up level - color of second upper level

- color of second upper level Second down level - color of second lower level

- color of second lower level Style of second levels - style of second levels

- style of second levels Width of second levels - width of second levels

Ascending trend line - color of upward trend line

- color of upward trend line Descending trend line - color of downward trend line

- color of downward trend line Style of trend lines - style of trend lines

- style of trend lines Width of trend lines - width of trend lines

- width of trend lines Create objects selected - draw objects as selected