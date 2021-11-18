Signals By Levels

The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately!


Indicator Settings

===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main settings

  • Delay of messages, min. - the interval between messages sent from one object in minutes
  • Sending the message before closing candle, min. - the number of minutes until the candle closes, when sending messages is allowed. Used if signal are generated at candle closure
  • Sending Push messages - send messages to the mobile terminal (Android and iOS)
  • Sending EMail - send messages to EMail

===*** Levels settings ***=== - below is the list of settings for levels

  • First up level - first upper level
  • First down level - first lower level
  • Second up level - second upper level
  • Second down level - second lower level
  • Ascending trend line - upward trend line
  • Descending trend line - downward trend line
  • Space from the price to levels, pips - the distance in pips from the price to draw the objects by default
  • Approach to levels, pips - the distance from the object to start sending messages, when the price approaches
  • Move away from levels, pips - the distance from the object to stop sending messages, when the price moves away (together, the previous two parameters set the range above and below the object to send messages)
  • Signal type - signal type (two options: send messages when candle closes or immediately)

"===*** Trend lines settings ***===" - below is the list of settings for trend lines

  • Ascending trend line - upward trend line
  • Descending trend line - downward trend line
  • Space from the price to trend lines, pips - the distance in pips from the price to draw the lines by default
  • Approach to trend lines, pips - the distance from the line to start sending messages, when the price approaches
  • Move away from trend lines, pips - the distance from the line to stop sending messages, when the price moves away (together, the previous two parameters set the range above and below the object to send messages)
  • Signal type - signal type (two options: send messages when candle closes or immediately)

"===*** Drawing settings ***=== - below is the list of settings for drawing

  • Drawing on a background - draw objects in the background
  • First up level - color of first upper level
  • First down level - color of first lower level
  • Style of first levels - style of first levels
  • Width of first levels - width of first levels
  • Second up level - color of second upper level
  • Second down level - color of second lower level
  • Style of second levels - style of second levels
  • Width of second levels - width of second levels
  • Ascending trend line - color of upward trend line
  • Descending trend line - color of downward trend line
  • Style of trend lines - style of trend lines
  • Width of trend lines - width of trend lines
  • Create objects selected - draw objects as selected
  • X panel coordinate - the X coordinate of the panel
  • Y panel coordinate - the Y coordinate of the panel
  • Panel color - color of the panel
  • Frame color - color of the panel frame
  • Font color - text color
  • Buttons color - button color
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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