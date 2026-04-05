Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite

The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments. 

The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals. 

Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style and instrument types.

The Icarus Reversals Indicator (Full Suite Version) includes embedded Icarus BolliBand Change Display Indicator code, allowing the all-important Bolli-Band Filter to be not only fully customised, but also set to 'true' or 'false'.  

Optimisable and Customisable Inputs include:


  • The Reversal's Slope Intensity Type, to a range of variable Moving Average types, including EMA, SMA, WMA and Linear Regression
  • The Moving Average's period
  • The Intensity threshold for the appearance of the signal, being managed in decimal increments, allowing for infinite optimising of the indicator's sensitivity
  • The Consecutive signals tool, allowing the filtering of early, and less powerful signals
  • Pre-emptive mode, allowing the early printing of signals, based on liklihood of eventual appearance, ensuring traders can be prepared early for entry and exit's upon appearance of the following bar
  • Signal Validity Duration, allowing users to set the duration (amount of bars) by which the signal will remain active, and ready to print an entry signal
  • Complete Icarus BolliBand Change Display settings, providing critical filtering opportuntiy, based on the proprietary 'Change Display' feature of an expanding, contracting or neutral market environment, as measured by the BolliBand Change Display indicator. (Note that this feature is embedded, and does NOT require the additional purchase of the Icarus BolliBand Change Display indicator)
  • Arrow Display Offset, allowing customisation of the appearance of the signals within the chart, upon trigger
  • Signal Band Display Bars, critically providing for the shaded area of the ATR Band threshold that price must exceed to validate the signal's application. Note that the ReversalsFREE version has pre-set ATR Band thresholds included at a level that research has suggested is most useful, particularly with FX pairs. 
  • The colour of Long and Short bands, ensuring all template preferences can be matched.
  • All important Signal Band Offset, measured in ATR values. This critical input ensures that a clearly defined upper and lower band (shaded) is included with each signal appearance. This critical band level, is often the basis for a trade entry or adjustment, ensuring that Icarus Reversals, when appearing, are validated by a continued strong move, within the allowable period, as set by the user.

The Icarus Reversals Indicator is a very reliable tool for the identification of high-probability turning points, while also providing exceptional indications of likely continued trends when the failure of the Reversal indicator to extend beyond the ATR band occurs.

The Icarus Reversals (Full Suite) version includes complete access and customisation, across all critical inputs, allowing users to perfectly match the indicator settings to their preferred trading and investing style. 

Check out the Youtube video outlining the Icarus ReversalsFREE(TM) and full-suite Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicators, including an outline of all of the customising features and benefits, and how they can be successfully applied to a range of instrument types, timeframes and chart templates. Both Indicators are included within the same video tutorial.

A range of back-test results, utilising the Icarus Reversals Indicator as a key component are reviewed in some detail within the Youtube video

We hope everyone enjoys this resource, and hope to receive positive reviews, which will help us to continue to develop highly-effective indicators for traders and investors around the world.

Please feel free to send us a message with any questions or comments, and take the time to visit. www.icarussignals.com for the free news-feed and aggregation service.

Yours in trading confidence. 


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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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