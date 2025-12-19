Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis Inputs Manual

Input Parameters Guide

Indicator can be found here for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158934 Strategy guide for trading with the indicator is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371

Installation

Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis Indicator

Set session times to match your instrument (using broker server time):

DAX: Open 08:00, Close 16:30 (UK TIME)

S&P 500/Dow/Nasdaq: Open 14:30, Close 21:00 (UK TIME)

FTSE 100: Open 08:00, Close 16:30 (UK TIME)

Input Parameters

SESSION TIMES

Market Open Time (default 10:00) - The official session open time for your instrument.

Market Close Time (default 18:25) - Session close time. Set slightly before actual close to capture the final bar.

OPEN VERTICAL LINE

Vertical line marking session open.

Open Line Color (default Green) - Line colour.

Open Line Width (default 1) - Thickness from 1-5.

Open Line Style (default Dot) - Solid, Dash, Dot, DashDot, or DashDotDot.

CLOSE VERTICAL LINE

Vertical line marking session close.

Close Line Color (default Red) - Line colour.

Close Line Width (default 1) - Thickness.

Close Line Style (default Dot) - Line style.

TODAY OPEN PRICE LINE

Horizontal line at today's opening price.

Show Today Open Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Today Open Color (default DodgerBlue) - Line colour.

Today Open Width (default 2) - Thickness.

Today Open Style (default Solid) - Line style.

PREVIOUS CLOSE LINE

Horizontal line at yesterday's session closing price.

Show Previous Close Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Previous Close Color (default Orange) - Line colour.

Previous Close Width (default 2) - Thickness.

Previous Close Style (default Solid) - Line style.

PREV SESSION HIGH LINE

Line at yesterday's session high.

Show Prev Session High Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Prev Session High Color (default Green) - Line colour.

Prev Session High Width (default 1) - Thickness.

Prev Session High Style (default Dot) - Line style.

PREV SESSION LOW LINE

Line at yesterday's session low.

Show Prev Session Low Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Prev Session Low Color (default Crimson) - Line colour.

Prev Session Low Width (default 1) - Thickness.

Prev Session Low Style (default Dot) - Line style.

PREV DAILY HIGH LINE

Line at yesterday's D1 candle high. May differ from session high if overnight moves occurred. If equal to session high, one combined line is drawn labelled "Prev Sess/Daily High".

Show Prev Daily High Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Daily High Color (default DarkGreen) - Line colour.

Daily High Width (default 1) - Thickness.

Daily High Style (default Dash) - Line style.

PREV DAILY LOW LINE

Line at yesterday's D1 candle low.

Show Prev Daily Low Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Daily Low Color (default DarkRed) - Line colour.

Daily Low Width (default 1) - Thickness.

Daily Low Style (default Dash) - Line style.

LAST WEEK HIGH LINE

Line at last week's high.

Show Last Week High Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Week High Color (default DarkGreen) - Line colour.

Week High Width (default 2) - Thickness.

Week High Style (default Dash) - Line style.

LAST WEEK LOW LINE

Line at last week's low.

Show Last Week Low Line (default true) - Enable/disable by default.

Week Low Color (default DarkRed) - Line colour.

Week Low Width (default 2) - Thickness.

Week Low Style (default Dash) - Line style.

TODAY HIGH/LOW LINES

Dynamic lines showing current session high and low, updating in real-time.

Show Today High/Low Lines (default true) - Enable/disable both lines by default.

Today High Color (default DarkGreen) - High line colour.

Today High Width (default 2) - Thickness.

Today High Style (default Solid) - Line style.

Today Low Color (default Magenta) - Low line colour.

Today Low Width (default 2) - Thickness.

Today Low Style (default Solid) - Line style.

GLOBEX SESSION

Pre-market/overnight session high and low lines. Useful for identifying initial support/resistance when the main session opens.

Show Globex High/Low Lines (default false) - Enable/disable. Off by default.

Globex Start Time (default 03:00) - When pre-market session begins.

Globex High Color (default Coral) - High line colour.

Globex High Width (default 1) - Thickness.

Globex High Style (default Dot) - Line style.

Globex Low Color (default Coral) - Low line colour.

Globex Low Width (default 1) - Thickness.

Globex Low Style (default Dot) - Line style.

PRICE LABELS

Label Font Size (default 8) - Size of text labels on price lines.

Label Font Name (default Arial) - Font family.

CANDLE NUMBERS

Numbers displayed below or above each session candle, counting from session open.

Show Candle Numbers (default true) - Enable/disable numbering.

Which Numbers to Show (default All Numbers) - Options: All Numbers, Odd Only, Even Only.

Number Color (default DarkGray) - Colour of numbers.

Number Font Size (default 8) - Size of numbers.

Numbers Above Candle (default false) - If true, numbers appear above candles instead of below.

Number Offset in Pips (default 1.0) - Distance from candle to number.

STATISTICS BOX

The main statistics panel showing historical analysis. Height adjusts automatically based on content.

Show Statistics Box (default true) - Display the statistics panel.

Days for Statistics (default 100) - Historical days to analyse.

Similar Gap Range (+/- % of ADR) (default 15) - Tolerance for matching similar gaps.

Days for Average Daily Range (default 14) - Period for ADR calculation.

Stats Text Color (default White) - Text colour.

Stats Background Color (default Dark Gray) - Background colour.

Stats Font Size (default 9) - Text size.

Stats Box Width (default 210) - Panel width in pixels.

Stats Box Corner (default Left Upper) - Anchor corner.

Stats X Offset (default 10) - Horizontal distance from corner.

Stats Y Offset (default 20) - Vertical distance from corner.

TOGGLE BUTTONS

Row of buttons at chart top for quick show/hide of elements.

Show Toggle Buttons (default true) - Display toggle buttons.

Button Y Offset from Top (default 5) - Vertical position.

Button Background Color (default Gainsboro) - Active button background.

The buttons are: ST (Statistics), TO (Today's Open), PC (Previous Close), PSH (Prev Session High), PSL (Prev Session Low), PDH (Prev Daily High), PDL (Prev Daily Low), WH (Week High), WL (Week Low), TH (Today's High), TL (Today's Low), GX (Globex), MA (Moving Average), NUM (Numbers).

COUNTDOWN TIMER

Shows time remaining on current candle.

Show Countdown Timer (default true) - Display timer.

Countdown Text Color (default Black) - Timer colour.

Countdown Font Size (default 12) - Timer size.

Countdown Corner (default Left Lower) - Position.

Countdown X Offset (default 10) - Horizontal position.

Countdown Y Offset (default 20) - Vertical position.

STRATEGY TESTER SCREENSHOTS - NOTE THIS FUNCTIONALITY IS IN MT4 ONLY - DOES NOT WORK IN MT5 DUE TO LIMITATIONS WITH THE STRATEGY TESTER

Automatic screenshot capture during backtesting. Filenames include gap direction, size, open position, and ADR status.

Take Screenshot After Close (default false) - Enable auto-capture at session close.

Chart Zoom Level (0-5) (default 2) - Zoom level for screenshots.

Folder in MQL4/Files (default Screenshots) - Save location.

SESSION MOVING AVERAGE

Moving average calculated using only session candles, ignoring overnight data.

Show Session MA (default true) - Display the MA.

MA Period (session candles) (default 20) - Number of session candles.

MA Type (default EMA) - SMA (Simple) or EMA (Exponential).

MA Color (default Green) - Line colour.

MA Width (default 2) - Thickness.

MA Style (default Solid) - Line style.

BIAS DETECTION

Detects directional control based on consecutive strong closes.

Minimum Candles in a Row (default 3) - Consecutive strong closes required for bias detection.

Strong Close % (from high/low) (default 30.0) - Candle must close within this percentage of its high (for bull) or low (for bear) to qualify.

Show Arrows on Signal Bars (default true) - Display arrows on pattern candles.

Arrow Size (1-5) (default 2) - Arrow marker size.

Arrow Offset in Pips (default 4.0) - Distance from candle to arrow.

Bull Arrow Color (default Green) - Bullish pattern arrow colour.

Bear Arrow Color (default Red) - Bearish pattern arrow colour.

BAR 18 (80% HIGH/LOW)

Highlights bar 18, when statistically 80% of daily range is typically established and you have found the high or low of the day with a high probability.

Bar 18 Number Color (default Red) - Highlight colour for bar 18.

Quick Setup Tips

Set your session times correctly first - this is critical for accurate statistics.

Use toggle buttons to hide levels you don't need during trading.

Match line colours to your chart theme for clarity.

100 days provides a good sample size for statistics. Reduce for newer instruments.

The Similar Gap Range of 15% balances relevance with sample size. Increase for more matches or decrease for stricter matching.