Gold Hunter AI MT5

Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies, adapting it to the Forex Market Metals XAUUSD GOLD, therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning, that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated in a virtual way, that is, there will be no data that is sent to the server of the Stop loss and take profits etc, it will be in a very humane way

My expert advisor has advanced technology where the AI ​​stores and consults the stock price with the nodes, storing this in a virtual environment to then perform advanced calculations and enter the market with artificial intelligence.

2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected

You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Forex" "XAUUSD , GOLD" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.


Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list

Real Signals

    • high quality and elegant design performance
    • candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading
    • API DATA SERVER analysis AI
    • information panel on how the work of the strategy is going
    • floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way
    • risk control to invest
    • account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.
    • big news control and vice versa
    • AI adaptive control
    • Great control of days and hours of operation
    • Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage

    • News api control


  • Data Info requiered
    Symbol XAUUSD
    Speed Connection  <70.0 ms
    Spread  <30.0 Spread
    Type Account  ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread)
    Time Frame  M15



