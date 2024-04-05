Apolo AI MT5

APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System





**Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI**





Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts.





## Cutting-Edge Technology

- **Adaptive AI Engine**: Deploys deep neural networks that analyze market patterns in real-time

- **Dynamic Node System**: Advanced architecture that optimizes entry and exit points

- **Predictive Analytics**: Machine learning algorithms that anticipate market movements

- **Automated Risk Management**: Intelligent drawdown and exposure control system





## Advanced Technical Features

- **Tick-by-Tick Processing**: Granular data analysis for maximum accuracy

- **Multi-Variable Optimization**: Dynamic adjustment based on market conditions

- **Adaptive Slippage Control**: Intelligent slippage management system

- **Integrated News API**: Automatic filters for high-impact events





## Professional Dashboard

- Elegant interface with real-time visualization.

- Advanced performance metrics

- Custom AI indicators

- Smart alert system





## Safety and Security

- Automated risk control. English:maximum

- Adaptive recovery system

- High spread protection

- Extreme volatility filters





## Optimized Technical Requirements

- Pair: USDCAD

- Latency: <50ms

- Spread: <35

- Account Types: ECN, RAW, PRO

- Timeframe: H4





This system represents years of research in AI and machine learning applied to trading, offering a professional solution accessible to both beginners and experienced traders. Its simplified installation allows you to start trading in minutes, while its modern AI engine works 24/5 to maximize market opportunities.





*Verifiable results and after-sales support included. Custom configuration available after purchase.*



